Piedra Vista boys, girls win Totah Invitational to open spring 2021 cross country season

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista opened the spring 2021 cross country campaign on a strong note Thursday, winning both the boys and girls titles at the Totah Invitational at Lions Wilderness Park in Farmington.

PV’s Makua Harvey won the boys individual title in 11 minutes, 8 seconds, while Kirtland Central’s Aisha Ramone (13:47) won the girls individual title.

PV’s Eugune Tapahonso (12:17), Owen Miller (12:40) and Alex Long (12:47) placed in the top-10 for the boys race.

PV’s Riley Wilson (14:53), Mckenzie Yazzie (15:24), Nicole Pierce (15:34) and Lauren Harris (15:35) all placed in the top-10 for the girls race.

