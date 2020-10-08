New Mexico cross country retrospective: the Four Corners and south make noise in 2010s

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — Although Albuquerque’s dominance continued in New Mexico cross-country, the Four Corners and the southern part of New Mexico made serious noise again during the 2010s.

Here’s a look at the runners and teams that highlighted the last decade:

Kirtland Central’s Kashon Harrison

Harrison cruised to the 2017 5A boys individual title, as well as the 2018 4A boys individual title.

Harrison won those two races by margins of 35.75 seconds and 39.20 seconds, respectively.

Harrison’s 2017 title was the first individual championship for the school — for boys and girls — since his father Vernon Harrison’s 2000 individual title.

Harrison’s now off to a strong start running at University of Colorado, earning all-region and All-Pac-12 conference First Team honors in 2019.

Hobbs’ Andrew Bosquez

Bosquez helped end the Eagles’ 50-year boys team title drought in 2015.

Bosquez, Hobbs’ first boys champion since Chris Hollis in 1965, took home the now-defunct 6A boys individual title in 2015 with a time of 15:54.70.

Bosquez then repeated as a state champion in 2016 with a time of 15:48.90. The Hobbs boys repeated as team champions in 2016.

The Shiprock girls, Navajo Prep boys and girls

The Lady Chieftains won team titles in 2012 and 2015, their third and fourth team titles, respectively. The Prep boys won back-to-back team titles in 2016 and 2017, the first pair of championships for the Eagles.

The Prep girls won their third-ever team title back in 2012, ending a seven-year title drought.

The Laguna Acoma boys, Zuni boys

Laguna Acoma snapped a 13-year state title drought in 2010 and later won team titles again in 2011, 2012 and 2014. Zuni won five team titles in 2013-2015 and 2018-2019.

Laguna Acoma currently holds a state record, for boys and girls, 23 team titles. The Zuni boys have 20 team titles in its program’s history.

Laguna Acoma’s Isaiah Kelsey (16 minutes, 24.05 seconds in 2013) and Colton Salvador (16:51.70 in 2017) won individual state titles. Zuni’s DeShawn Goodwin won the 2019 3A boys individual title with a time of 16:02.80.

The Cleveland boys

The Storm opened and finished the decade strong, winning five state team championships in 2011-2012 and 2017-2019.

Cleveland's Luis Martinez won three straight individual titles between 2010 and 2012, while Yonas Haile won back-to-back individual titles in 2017 and 2018.

Martinez's times were 16:08.05, 15:41.40 and 15:16.90, respectively. Haile's times were 16:02.45 and 15:49.55, respectively.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

