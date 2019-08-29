CLOSE Bloomfield freshman pulls away to win boys race in 22 minutes, 3.03 seconds Thursday at Aztec Tiger Sports Complex. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

AZTEC – The Bloomfield boys and the Aztec girls both won titles in today’s Aztec Invitational cross country meet at the Aztec Tiger Sports Complex.

BHS’s Samuel Eveland broke away from Dulce’s Rossendo Julian on the first big uphill trail to win the boys individual title in 22 minutes, 3.03 seconds, beating Julian (who placed second at 22:59.15) by a whopping 56.12 seconds. Bloomfield’s Jacob Benedict (23:09.46) took third overall.

The Lady Tigers had five runners place in the top 10, easily securing the girls team title. Dulce’s Kailey Julian won the girls race at 27:26.23, while Aztec’s Sierra Villenueva took second at 28:08.22.

