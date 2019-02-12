Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Kashon Harrison, seen here at the Totah Invitational on Sept. 21, 2018 in Farmington, was named the 2018 New Mexico Player of the Year in cross country. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – Kashon Harrison was again named New Mexico’s Gatorade Cross Country Player of the Year on Monday, just two months after yet another triumphant campaign.

The Kirtland Central runner concluded his tenure with the Broncos with back-to-back New Mexico POY honors, back-to-back third-team All-American honors, back-to-back state titles and four district titles.

Harrison placed 11th out of 40 runners at the 2018 Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals on Dec. 8 in San Diego. Harrison’s time was 15 minutes, 34.4 seconds, a 16.5-second improvement from his first nationals appearance in 2017.

Harrison was also the top finisher among those representing the West region.

Harrison told the Daily Times on Dec. 8 that competing at nationals during his final two high school season helped him reinforce his drive to keep pushing.