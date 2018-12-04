Kashon Harrison wins regional XC race in California

FARMINGTON — Kirtland Central cross-country star Kashon Harrison will make back-to-back nationals appearances.

Harrison punched his ticket to the big show after winning his second straight Foot Locker Cross Country Championships West Regional race Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California.

Harrison won the race in just 15 minutes, 33.60 seconds. He beat William Frankenfeld of Long Beach, California, by less than one second to defend his title.

The top 10 boys runners and the top 10 girls runners in the seeded races qualified to compete at nationals. That race will take place this Saturday at Balboa Park in San Diego.

Harrison placed 14th out of 40 boys runners in last year’s nationals and was named a third-team All-American. His time was 15 minutes, 50.90 seconds.

A runner must place in the top 15 at nationals to qualify as an All-American.

Harrison won his fourth straight district championship on Nov. 3 in Shiprock, followed by his second straight state championship on Nov. 10 in Rio Rancho.

Boys regional results

1. Kashon Harrrison, Kirtland Central (15:33.60)

2. William Frankenfeld, Long Beach (California) Poly High School (15:34.40)

3. Nicholas Russell, Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho) High School (15:35.30)

4. Anthony Grover, JunÍpero Serra Catholic (California) High School (15:37.60)

5. Noah Hibbard, Arroyo (California) High School (15:37.80)

6. Thomas Boyden, Skyline (Utah) High School (15:38.50)

7. Connor Livingston, De La Salle (California) High School (15:43.50)

8. Daniel Bausch, Chugiak (Alaska) High School (15:46.40)

9. Jonathan Velasco, Mission (California) High School (15:48.50)

10. Zachary Erikson, Idaho Falls (Idaho) High School (15:48.70)