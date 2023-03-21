Local prep basketball stars named to All-State rosters

FARMINGTON − Ten high school basketball players, representing three area schools, were named to the All-State rosters this week by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association.

The announcement comes just days after the NMHSCA announced all-star selections among the state's top seniors in boys and girls basketball, featuring those players in a series of games played last weekend at Gallup High School.

The process by which All-State rosters are decided begins with coaches nominating athletes at the district meeting. From there each district sends a rep to the All-State Basketball Selection Meeting and participates in the selection process.

Farmington's Lady Scorpions were represented on the Class 5A All-State roster by first-teamer Kapiolani Anitielu. The junior led the team in scoring with 18 points per game this season while also pulling down more than nine rebounds per game. Anitielu also was tops in the state at Class 5A with more than five steals per game this season.

Anitielu was one of six local girls basketball players named to All-State rosters from this most recent season.

Kirtland Central's Aaryanna Lansing and Navajo Prep's Aniya Johnson also were named to the first team All-State rosters.

Lansing was one of the leading shot makers for the Lady Broncos this past season, but she also was a dominant force inside where she was one of the team leaders in rebounds and steals.

Kirtland Central's bid for a second consecutive Class 4A girls basketball championship came to an end in the championship game, losing to Gallup earlier this month at the Pit in Albuquerque.

Johnson led Navajo Prep to the Class 3A semifinals as one of the team's leading scorers as well as defenders throughout the season.

Navajo Prep's Tru Billie and Kirtland Central's Emilia Clani were each named to their respective classification's second team All-State roster while the Lady Eagles were also represented by Shiloh Conn, who received an honorable mention.

Boys Basketball

Navajo Prep's Jude Thomas and Orion King were both named to the NMHSCA's first-team All-State rosters, having come off a strong campaign as one of the top Class 3A teams in the state.

Thomas averaged more than 17 points per game this season while also leading the team with nearly five assists a night. King, the Eagles second-leading scorer this season with more than 14 points a night, led the team with more than eight rebounds a game.

Navajo Prep saw its bid for a Class 3A state title come up short in a semifinal loss to Robertson.

Meantime, Kirtland Central was represented by Satchel Hogue, who reached the Class 4A All-State second team roster. Hogue was the sixth-leading overall scorer in the state, averaging more than 23 points per game.

Hogue, along with Farmington High's Cody Vassar-Steen, who was an honorable mention in the Class 5A All-State roster, both achieved career milestones this season eclipsing 1,000 points in their respective prep careers.

Vassar-Steen averaged nearly 21 points per game this season, third-best in the state at the Class 5A level.

For a complete look at the All-State rosters in high school basketball, check out the NMHSCA website.