Local prep basketball players to compete in All-Star games

FARMINGTON − The New Mexico High School Coaches Association announced rosters and game time schedules for this weekend's prep basketball All-Star games, which will take place Friday and Saturday at Gallup High School.

Nearly 150 high school seniors were chosen to participate in both boys and girls events, with games split up between Class 1A and 2A schools, as well as 3A and 4A teams with a third game exclusively for athletes in Class 5A. Ten of those players represent four different local and area high school basketball programs.

On the boys rosters, Gallup's Isaiah Tom and Nathaniel Yazzie will represent the Class 4A roster and will play for Team Green, while Kirtland Central's Satchel Hogue and Newcomb's Javin Tracy was also chosen to represent the roster for the 3A/4A All-Star game and will play for Team Red.

The Class 3A-4A boys All-Star game has a scheduled start time of Saturday at 5 p.m.

Hogue recently finished a spectacular senior campaign at Kirtland Central averaging 23 points and more than six rebounds per game this season. He also became just the third Bronco in school history to score 1000 or more points in his career, joining only current Kirtland Central head girls basketball coach Devon Manning and Bryson Dowdy for that achievement.

More:Hogue reaches career milestone for Kirtland Central

In girls basketball, Kirtland Central's Teghan Begay and Aaryanna Lansing were selected to the All-Star roster for the Class 3A-4A game along with Gallup's Kiera Livingston and Daliyah Morris.

Saturday's All-Star game will likely be the final time each of those players will be on the court representing Kirtland Central and Gallup, which competed against one another just a week ago for the Class 4A state title in the New Mexico Activities Association's championship tournament. Gallup won the Class 4A title for the second time in the last three years, beating the defending champion Lady Broncos 57-47 at the Pit in Albuquerque.

Livingston and Morris will join Lansing when they play for Team Green in the Class 3A-4A girls All-Star game while Begay will represent Kirtland Central on Team Red. That game has a scheduled start time of Saturday at 3 p.m.

In the girls Class 5A All-Star game, Farmington High's Kamalani Anitielu and Tinaya Parrish were both selected to the roster. Anitielu will play for Team Red while Parrish will play for Team Green.

The pair of Lady Scorpions were both major contributors to the team's success this season, finishing with a record of 25-4 before being eliminated 62-60 in the Class 5A state quarterfinals by Las Cruces.

Anitielu, the oldest of three sisters on Farmington's roster this past season, recently became only the fifth player in program history to score 1000 or more points in her career, joining her oldest sister Kiiyani and past Farmington standouts Allison Foote, Samantha Roberts and Nancy Ratliff as the only other players to reach that milestone.

More:Anitielu reaches career milestone for Farmington High basketball

Farmington High girls basketball coaches Tom Adair and Randy Crockett will lead Team Red during the Class 5A game, which is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.

For more information about this weekend's All-Star games, including rosters and schedules, check out the NMHSCA website.