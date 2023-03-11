Gallup slips past Kirtland Central to claim Class 4A title

FARMINGTON − The Gallup High School girls basketball team earned its second state Class 4A championship in the past three seasons, beating top-seeded Kirtland Central 57-47 Friday night in front of a packed house at the Pit in Albuquerque.

The second-seeded Lady Bengals took control of the championship game in the second quarter, outscoring Kirtland Central 25-8 thanks to strong play by sophomore Rylie Whitehair and senior Kiera Livingston, who each scored in double digits for the opening half.

Kirtland Central opened the game with a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, with seniors Arryanna Lansing and Teghan Begay able to make outside shots to set the early tone.

That momentum slipped away from the Lady Broncos in the second quarter. Gallup was able to penetrate inside the lane and grabbed rebounds on missed shots, quickly getting down the floor and turning those defensive rebounds into scoring opportunities. Gallup went into the locker room with a 35-24 advantage.

"The second quarter was disastrous for us, and no matter what we tried to do, we just couldn't stop the bleeding," said Kirtland Central head coach Devon Manning.

Kirtland Central had multiple opportunities in the second half to wrest back some control of the game, twice getting the deficit down to just two points. Both times, however, Gallup was able to withstand those rallies and came back with short offensive bursts that stymied the Lady Broncos.

"We had a couple chances to get back into the game, but we'd miss a shot and they'd come right down and score a basket," Manning said. "There were a couple of those little swings and that's four points one way and four points another way. Stuff like that just made it tough."

The Lady Bengals saw its lead trimmed to 43-41 with 5:20 left in the fourth quarter before Livingston, Whitehair and senior Daliyah Morris scored on consecutive possessions to widen the margin and put more pressure on Kirtland Central in the game's decisive moments.

Gallup was led by Whitehair with 19 points, while Livingston added 17 of her own in the winning effort. Kirtland Central was led by Lansing, who scored 19 points in a losing effort.

"I can't complain about the effort at all," Manning said. "The girls battled all night and it just wasn't their night."

Gallup has now won the state title in girls basketball seven times and twice in the last three seasons. This is the second state championship title for Lady Bengals head coach Todd McBroom.

Gallup won the Class 4A state title in 2021. Kirtland Central came into Friday night's game as the defending champion, only adding to the intensity of a rivalry between the two programs that saw the teams face off against each other five times this season.

The Lady Bengals and Lady Broncos split the first four games against one another, but Kirtland Central was awarded the top seed in the Class 4A tournament after winning the district tiebreaker game on a neutral site on Feb. 21.

Since 2007, Kirtland Central and Gallup have faced off 36 times with the Lady Broncos owning a slight 19-17 advantage in the regional rivalry.

"If you wanted to call them number one this season and us number two, it doesn't really matter," McBroom said after the win. "They're both really good teams and that showed."

Not only did Kirtland Central and Gallup come out of District 1-4A to be a part of the state tournament, but district rival Bloomfield also earned its way into the bracket as an eight-seed before being eliminated in the second round by the Lady Broncos. In eight of the last nine Class 4A state girls basketball tournaments dating back to 2015, a team from District 1-4A has played for the championship.

But the battles between Kirtland Central and Gallup during the course of the season definitely were a major storyline for both programs leading up to Friday night's championship game.

"I know I'd have rather not played them five times this season, and I'm pretty sure they didn't want to play us five times this season, but that's the nature of this rivalry," Manning said.

In the five games against one another this season, Gallup has a 23-point advantage over Kirtland Central.

"Both programs are at such a high level, and there's a lot of separation between us and the rest of the classification, but that can change in a hurry," said Gallup head coach Todd McBroom.

Gallup's championship season ends with a record of 28-5, culminating in a six-game win streak which included state tournament wins over Albuquerque Academy, Valencia and St. Pius.

Kirtland Central finishes the season with a record of 29-4, with three of those losses coming to Gallup. The only other loss suffered by the Lady Broncos this season came on Jan. 3 at home against Class 5A Farmington.