Kirtland Central Lady Broncos advance to Class 4A finals

FARMINGTON − For the second consecutive year, the Kirtland Central High School girls basketball team will play for the Class 4A state title.

The Lady Broncos dismantled Hope Christian 53-35 in a Class 4A semifinal match Thursday morning at the Pit in Albuquerque, setting the stage for the team to play for its 21st overall state championship and its second in as many years.

Three players scored in double figures for top-seeded Kirtland Central, with Aaryanna Lansing leading the way with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Teghan Begay and Emilia Clani each scored 12.

More:High school softball, baseball seasons getting busy across state

Kirtland Central will play either Gallup or St. Pius for the Class 4A state title on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Pit.

The second-seeded Gallup squad will face off with third-seeded St. Pius in the other Class 4A semifinal Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Pit.

The Lady Broncos got off to a bit of a slow start on offense, trailing 10-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Huskies were able to control the pace of play and limit Kirtland Central's ability to move the ball up and down the court.

Kirtland got their offense rolling in the second quarter. Clani scored 10 points before the break and sent the Lady Broncos into the locker room with a 23-19 lead.

From there, it was all Kirtland Central as they outscored fourth-seeded Hope Christian 30-16 in the second half. Begay was a big part of that second half charge as she and Sydney Smith each nailed a 3-point shot that extended the Lady Broncos lead to double digits early in the fourth quarter.

Hope Christian was led in scoring by Charlotte Bitsoih, who recorded 15 points while Kathleen Obisikie had 14 points and 16 rebounds. The Lady Huskies season comes to an end with a record of 22-8.

Kirtland Central improves to 29-3 on the season and are coming state tournament wins last weekend over Deming and over Bloomfield on Tuesday night. They will be defending its Class 4A title which they won last year in emphatic fashion over Bernalillo. The Lady Broncos own 20 state championships dating back to 1980, the most by any high school girls basketball team in the state and ranked fourth nationally among prep sports teams.

Others are reading: