Kirtland Central, Navajo Prep headed to state semifinals

FARMINGTON − The Kirtland Central and Navajo Prep girls basketball teams earned trips to the New Mexico Activities Association's semifinal round of the state championship tournament after second round victories on Tuesday night.

The high school basketball season came to an end for Farmington, who lost to Las Cruces 62-60 in overtime in a Class 5A quarterfinal clash.

Here's a recap of how local and area teams fared in the state girls basketball tournament.

Class 5A

LAS CRUCES 62, Farmington 60 (F/OT)

Lila Ashida scored 28 points to lead the seventh-seeded Las Cruces Lady Bulldawgs to a 62-60 overtime win Tuesday night over Farmington in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A state girls basketball tournament at the Pit in Albuquerque.

In a game that saw multiple lead changes in both the first and second half, Las Cruces rallied from a six-point fourth quarter deficit, thanks in large part to Ashida's two 3-point shots in the final minutes of regulation which sent the game into overtime.

Farmington led by as many as ten points midway through the third quarter, thanks to leading scorer Tinaya Parrish who scored 22 points on the night. Kapiolani Anitielu scored 14 for the Lady Scorpions while Maliah Charlie chimed in with nine points. Senior Kamalani Anitielu was held to a season low four points on the night.

"I wish a few things had gone different," said Farmington head coach Tom Adair. "I wish I had coached a bit better."

Farmington led 50-44 with under six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, but never was able to put away the Bulldawgs behind baskets by Dana Pacheco, Emma Christiano and Yesena Brylon. The second of Ashida's long-range jumpers tied the game at 52 with under eight seconds remaining in regulation.

In overtime, Ashida scored the first three points with a basket and free throw after a personal foul on the Lady Scorpions. Las Cruces never trailed in the extra frame and led by as many five points down the stretch.

The loss puts an end to Farmington's season with a record of 25-4.

"I have seven excellent underclassmen who will be coming back from excellent seasons," Adair said. "I fully expect to be in the running for a state championship next year."

Class 4A

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 73, Bloomfield 31

The Kirtland Central High School girls basketball team rolled out to a fast start on its way to a convincing 73-31 win Tuesday night over Bloomfield in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament at the Pit in Albuquerque.

The win advances the defending state champion and top-seeded Lady Broncos into the semifinals and a game against Hope Christian on Thursday at 8 a.m. for a chance to play for the team's 21st state title.

Getting off to a fast start in the first half, punctuated by a 21-0 run thanks to multiple Bloomfield turnovers which led to quick transition baskets, the Lady Broncos led 23-6 at the end of the first quarter and extended that margin to a 42-15 lead at the half.

"Overall, this is the best I've seen these girls rotate on defense," said Kirtland Central head coach Devon Manning, "They did everything we asked of them in practice the last few days and they just came out and showed we were going to be a team to deal with tonight."

Kirtland Central recorded 28 steals on the night, which led to easy scoring opportunities on the other end of the court, as the Lady Bobcats gave up the ball frequently against a stifling Lady Broncos defense.

Kirtland Central took advantage of those opportunities, leading the team to its highest-scoring game since a 74-25 over District 1-4A rival Shiprock on Feb. 18.

"The defense led to our offense," Manning said. "I'm OK with only scoring 50 points a night so long as we're giving up 30. We pride ourselves on our defense."

Jaylene Harris-Rhea and Aaryanna Lansing led the way for the Lady Broncos, each scoring in double figures in the first half. The Lady Bobcats were led by juniors Danielle Johnson and Aliya Quintana.

Bloomfield finished the season with a record of 18-11 (6-4 District 1-4A) despite playing in one of the toughest districts in the state. In addition to Bloomfield, both Kirtland Central and second-seeded Gallup were represented in the Class 4A state tournament.

"We've come a long way this season," said first year Bloomfield head coach Brady Rivers. "We lost six times this season to two of the top teams in the state and we've done a great job. We lost to a really good basketball team and I'm really proud of our team."

Kirtland Central's semifinal against fourth-seeded Hope Christian will mark only the second time these two teams have faced each other. The Lady Huskies beat Kirtland Central 53-46 in the 2016 Class 4A quarterfinals in their only other meeting.

A victory over fourth-seeded Hope Christian will advance Kirtland Central into the Class 4A state championship and a chance to face Gallup for the fifth time this season. The teams have split their first four meetings of the season, including a district championship tiebreaker game and a district tournament championship game in just the last 16 days. Gallup will face third-seeded St. Pius in the other semifinal match after beating Valencia by a score of 60-37.

Class 3A

NAVAJO PREP 49, St. Michael's 42

Senior Aniya Johnson scored 11 of her game-high 16 points in the second half as the Navajo Prep girls basketball team advanced to the Class 3A semifinals of the state basketball tournament, eliminating St. Michael's 49-42 Thursday night at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

With the game tied at 21 going into the second half, Navajo Prep outscored the Lady Horsemen 16-11 in the third quarter, aided by a stifling defense which created multiple turnovers leading to scoring opportunities for the second-seeded Lady Eagles.

That third quarter proved to be enough, as Navajo Prep continued to apply pressure on the St. Michael's shooters, grabbing a total of 31 defensive rebounds and recording 16 turnovers on the night.

Seventh-seeded St. Michael's finished the night shooting just 29 percent from the field on the night, as the team finished the season with a record with a record 18-12.

In addition to Johnson's 16 points, Navajo Prep was also aided by Tru Billie's 12 points as well as Shiloh Conn, who scored eight points and Lailah McGary's six points. St. Michael's was led Madelyn Mossman's 11 points and Lauryn Pecos, who scored nine points on the night.

Navajo Prep has now won 18 consecutive games and will face off with third-seeded Santa Fe Indian School on Thursday at the Rio Rancho Events Center. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. The Lady Eagles have won five of nine games against the Braves dating back to 2012, with Navajo Prep having won four of the last five meetings.

The winner will face either top-seeded Robertson or fourth-seeded Tohatchi for the Class 3A finals later this week. That semifinal matchup will take place Thursday morning at the Rio Rancho Events Center.