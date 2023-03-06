Second round state basketball action gets underway Tuesday

FARMINGTON − The second round of the New Mexico Activities Association's state basketball tournament gets underway Tuesday at The Pit in Albuquerque, as well as at Bernalillo High School and the Rio Rancho Events Center.

All four San Juan County teams won opening round matches and have advanced into the second round, including District 1-4A rivals Bloomfield and Kirtland Central, which will face one another for third time this season.

Here's a preview of Tuesday's quarterfinal matchups in the NMAA basketball tournament.

Class 5A

Farmington vs. Las Cruces, 8:15 p.m., The Pit

The second-seeded Lady Scorpions earned its way to the state Class 5A quarterfinals after knocking off district foe West Mesa by a final score of 54-35 March 3 at the Scorpion Arena.

For head coach Tom Adair, a return to The Pit is indicative of the hard work the team and his coaching staff have put in throughout the season. Adair last coached for a state title when he coached the Bloomfield High girls team into the Class 4A finals in 2018, losing to Los Lunas by a score of 48-43.

"My coaches have all done a great job this season," Adair said, pointing out assistants Randy Crockett, Karyn Austin and Celeste King-Dale as a main reason for the Lady Scorpions record of 25-3 this season.

Las Cruces entered the Class 5A tournament as the seven-seed, beating 10th seeded Clovis by a final of 51-33 last Friday. The Lady Bulldawgs are led by senior Lila Ashida, scoring more than 16 points a night, as well as senior Emma Christiano, averaging more than 15 points and five assists per game. Senior Yesenia Baylon and sophomore Mercedes Willis will both be factors under the boards, combining to average more than eight rebounds per game.

This is the third meeting between the two schools, with the most recent game coming during last year's state Class 5A tournament. Farmington won that quarterfinal match by a final of 53-45.

Class 4A

Kirtland Central vs. Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m., The Pit

The defending Class 4A champion Kirtland Central Lady Broncos will be looking to earn a spot in the semifinals when challenged by District 1-4A rival Bloomfield.

The top-ranked team in Class 4A, Kirtland Central wasted little time moving on to the second round of the tournament, easily beating 16th-seeded Deming by a final of 64-22. The Lady Bobcats battled with Highand to earn a spot in the quarterfinals, beating the Lady Hornets 47-44 on Friday night.

Kirtland Central has won six in a row over Bloomfield dating back to 2020 and own a commanding 25-4 advantage over the Lady Bobcats going back to 2006.

Class 3A

Navajo Prep vs. St. Michael's, 4:45 p.m., Rio Rancho Events Center

The second-seeded Lady Eagles will be in familiar territory this week for the state tournament, and will have a familiar foe standing in its way for a return to the Class 3A semifinals.

Navajo Prep opened last year's state tournament with a 57-47 win over the Lady Horsemen and have yet to lose in two meetings between the two programs.

Navajo Prep, back-to-back Class 3A state champions in 2020 and 2021 are coming off a blowout win at home last Friday night over Dexter. The Lady Eagles have won 17 straight games heading into Tuesday night's contest.

St. Michael's is coming off a 45-43 win over Zuni in the opening round of the Class 3A tournament and are seeded seventh in the bracket. They are led by seniors Lauryn Pecos and Carmen Pacheco, combining to score more than 16 points a night while senior Madelyn Mossman and junior Mia Duran keep busy under the boards, averaging more than nine rebounds per game.

Fans are reminded that tickets can be purchased online for the state tournament through the NMAA's page at gofan.co.

For complete schedules, brackets and more information on the NMAA state basketball tournament, visit NMACT.org.