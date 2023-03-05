Navajo Prep soars into second round, Broncos eliminated

FARMINGTON − The New Mexico Activities Association's boys high school basketball state tournament opened Saturday across the state.

Here's a recap of how area and local teams fared in the tournament's opening round.

Class 4A

HOPE CHRISTIAN 67, Kirtland Central 51

The Hope Christian boys basketball team eliminated Kirtland Central from the Class 4A boys state basketball tournament on Saturday night, beating the Broncos 67-51.

The sixth-seeded Huskies went into the home locker room with a 32-24 advantage at halftime, then extended their margin over the final two frames to earn the win. Hope Christian advances into the second round of the tournament and will face St. Pius on Wednesday at 8 a.m. at The Pit.

Kirtland Central's season comes to an end with a record of 18-10 and a second place record of 8-2 in District 1-4A, trailing only Gallup. The Bengals were also eliminated in the first round of the tournament, losing at home to Valley by a final of 63-44.

This marks the second consecutive year in which both the district's representatives in the state tournament were eliminated in the opening round. Last year, both Gallup and Miyamura were knocked out of the tournament after losing in the first round.

Class 3A

NAVAJO PREP 73, Cobre 26

The Navajo Prep boys basketball team kicked off its Class 3A state tournament run with an emphatic 73-26 rout at home Saturday afternoon over Cobre in front of a sold out crowd at the Eagles Nest.

The Eagles got out to a 19-0 lead in the first six minutes of the contest, thanks to big performances from starters Xavier Nez and Jude Thomas. Cobre didn't get on the board until the 1:59 mark of the opening frame thanks to a pair of free throws. Navajo Prep ended the first quarter leading 26-4 and extended their margin to a 52-10 halftime lead.

Thomas scored 13 points in the first half, while Nez scored 12 of his own. Orion King had eight first half points to lead the Eagles to the convincing first round victory.

In addition to their prowess at the net, Navajo Prep also played an aggressive defense, creating turnovers which resulted in fast break points and also rebounded well off Cobre misses.

"Having some time between district tournament games and getting to this point, we had time to really work on our defense and creating opportunities," said Navajo Prep head basketball coach Matt Melvin.

The Eagles coasted in the second half, outscoring the Indians 21-16. The win is the 15th in a row for the second-seeded Eagles, which will play Santa Fe Indian School on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

