Local teams advance after first round of girls state tournament

FARMINGTON − San Juan County teams had a big night in Friday's opening round of the New Mexico Activities Association girls basketball tournament, with all four teams moving on to the next round.

Here's a look at the action from opening night of the state basketball championships.

Class 5A

FARMINGTON 54, West Mesa 35

The Farmington High School girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead Friday night and never looked back during a 54-35 opening round win of the NMAA Class 5A state tournament at home over West Mesa.

The win marks three straight victories this season over their District 2-5A rival, which was swept by Farmington twice during the recently completed district campaign.

Senior Kamalani Anitielu led the Lady Scorpions with 15 points, while junior Kapiolani Antielu scored 14 to earn the first round victory.

Farmington got out of the gates quickly, getting a 6-0 advantage on the 15th-seeded Lady Mustangs in the game's opening minutes. The Lady Scorpions led by as many as 19 points in the second quarter before going to the locker room with a 24-7 lead.

"They all played great defense tonight," said Farmington head coach Tom Adair.

Eight players reached the scorers book from Farmington, including freshman Ayana Toledo with seven points and Kjani Anitielu with six and Maleah Charlie who scored five points.

The second-seeded Lady Scorpions advance to the second round of the Class 5A state tournament and will face Las Cruces on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. at The Pit in Albuquerque. Las Cruces moved onto the second round of the tournament after beating Clovis by a final of 51-33.

Class 4A

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 64, Deming 22

The Kirtland Central High School girls basketball team got off to a fast start and were never threatened in Friday night's 64-22 win over 16th-seeded Deming in the first round of the NMAA Class 4A state basketball tournament at Bronco Arena.

Nine Lady Broncos players reached the scorebook in the win, with Teghan Begay leading the charge with 12 points. Aaryanna Lansing scored all 10 of her points in the first half, which found Kirtland Central heading to the locker room with a sizable 39-10 advantage.

Tyra Yazzie scored nine points for Kirtland Central while Emilia Clani added eight of her own in the blowout victory.

The top-seeded Lady Broncos advance to the second round of the tournament and will face District 1-4A rival Bloomfield on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at The Pit in Albuquerque. Bloomfield advanced to the second round of the tournament with a 47-44 win at home Friday night over Highland.

BLOOMFIELD 47, Highland 44

Aliya Quintana and Thalia Tso each scored in double figures on Friday night as Bloomfield High School's girls basketball team earned a 47-44 first round victory at home in the NMAA Class 4A state tournament.

The eighth-seeded Lady Bobcats played a close contest all evening long, nursing a 23-21 lead at halftime thanks to Tso and Quintana who scored 15 of their combined points in the first half.

The Lady Hornets, led by 11-point performances from Vania Limas and Savannah Combs, trailed by six points heading into the fourth quarter and chipped away at the margin in the final eight minutes. The rally came up short in the end, as Bloomfield earned its fourth win from the last five games.

Quintana finished the night with 12 points, while Tso scored 10. Bloomfield also got big performances from Danielle Johnson, who scored eight points as well as Millie Yazzie, who scored five of her seven points in the second half.

The victory advances Bloomfield into the second round of the tournament and a showdown with District 1-4A rival Kirtland Central Tuesday at at 6:30 p.m. at The Pit in Albuquerque.

Class 3A

NAVAJO PREP 56, Dexter 20

The Navajo Prep girls basketball team rolled to a convincing 56-20 win at home over Dexter on Friday night in the opening round of the NMAA Class 3A state tournament.

The second-seeded Lady Eagles were never in danger during the contest, leading 32-12 at the half before going on to earn the win.

The Lady Eagles advance to the second round of the Class 3A state tournament and will face off against St. Michael's on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

The Lady Horsemen advanced to the second round after eliminating Zuni on Friday night by a score of 43-41.

Fans are reminded that tickets can be purchased online for the state tournament through the NMAA's page at gofan.co.

For complete schedules, brackets and more information on the NMAA state basketball tournament, visit NMACT.org.