District basketball tournaments entering final days

FARMINGTON − The stage is set for a fourth showdown between two of the top-ranked girls basketball teams in the state this weekend after both Kirtland Central and Gallup prevailed in second round games in district tournament action.

Farmington High's boys team fell short in its second round contest in district tournament play, losing on the road to Eldorado.

Here's an update on district tournament basketball action across San Juan County.

Boys basketball

ELDORADO 60, Farmington 57

The Eldorado High boys basketball team earned a hard-fought 60-57 win at home over Farmington Thursday night, and in the process, advanced to the semifinals of the District 2-5A postseason tournament and a showdown Friday night against West Mesa.

Eldorado, ranked 10th in Class 5A according to the most recent MaxPreps poll, battled all game long with the Scorpions. The Golden Eagles had a commanding lead at halftime, but Farmington rallied in the second half to cut the lead to one point inside the final minutes of regulation.

Cody Vassar-Steen led the Scorpions with 23 points, while Trel Griego scored 12 points.

"They just came up and hit some big shots late," said Farmington head coach Larry-Don Chitty.

Farmington sees its season come to an end with a record of 15-13 (3-7 District) and will await word from the New Mexico Activities Association on whether the team will advance to the state tournament, which gets underway next week. The Scorpions entered the week ranked 17th in the state in Class 5A while the tournament field is limited to 16 teams.

"I don't know that we did enough to get us in," Chitty said. "They (NMAA) go by criteria and we probably needed one more district win to get in."

Eldorado will visit West Mesa on Friday night with the winner of that game heading to Sandia High School to play in the district tournament championship game.

The selections for the state tournament will be announced on Sunday night.

BLOOMFIELD 56, Kirtland Central 54

The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team overcame a double-digit halftime deficit to rally for a road win Wednesday night against Kirtland Central in the second round of the District 1-4A tournament at Bronco Arena.

Senior David Nielsen and sophomore Xavier Abernathy each scored in double figures to lead the Bobcats to the improbable victory, after the team was down as much as 17 points midway through the second quarter. Kirtland Central went into the locker room with a 33-22 advantage at the half.

"The final four minutes of the second quarter we finally got ourselves composed and the play we have been playing," said Bobcats head coach Dominique Richardson. "This group is resilient."

In the second half, Bloomfield outscored Kirtland Central 36-21 including a 22-point third quarter, led by Nielsen, who scored 10 of his team-leading 19 points during the frame.

"I challenged the guys in the locker room to just compete and fight and take it one possession at a time," Richardson said. "If we do that, we'll see us back in this game."

Bloomfield took the lead for the first time midway through the third quarter when Abernathy scored two of his 10 points. Andrew Florez scored seven points for the Bobcats, with Christian Alcantar and Michael Thompson each scoring six points.

Kirtland Central battled with Bloomfield the entirety of the fourth quarter, with Satchel Hogue leading the Broncos with 21 points on the night. Kirtland Central was down two points in the game's final seconds with a chance to tie or take the lead. Bryle Matthews attempted a three-point shot with seven seconds remaining that hit the side of the basket.

Devin Ramone took the rebound and also attempted a long-range jumper that found the bottom of the net but not before head coach Brian Dowdy had called a timeout with three seconds on the clock. Ramone's shot would have given the Kirtland Central the lead.

"They punched us in the mouth," Dowdy said of Bloomfield. "Bloomfield wanted it more and we let them take the game from us."

Bloomfield will travel to Gallup on Friday night to face the Bengals in the district tournament championship game. The Bengals have already won the district regular season and earned a spot in the upcoming state tournament. A win by the Bobcats would earn them a berth in the state tournament, which gets underway next week.

Ranked 22nd in the state at Class 4A entering this week according to MaxPreps, the Bobcats have now won four in a row, but have lost 14 straight against Gallup, including a pair of double-digit losses during this season dating back to 2017.

Kirtland Central will now wait to find out if they're in the state tournament. Ranked 11th in the state at Class 4A, the Broncos finish the regular season with a record of 18-9. Seedings and brackets for the state tournament will be announced on Sunday.

Girls basketball

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 69, Miyamura 32

Emilia Clani scored 13 points and Keira Beall-Gleason added seven points as the Kirtland Central girls basketball team routed Miyamura at home 69-32 on Thursday night to advance to the District 1-4A tournament championship game on Saturday night.

The Lady Broncos got off a slow start against the Lady Patriots, trailing 4-0 in the game's opening minutes before going on a 10-0 run which turned out to be a theme of the evening. Kirtland Central went into the locker room leading 33-21 at halftime thanks to solid contributions from its starting five, including Aaryanna Lansing who scored six points in the opening two frames.

The Lady Broncos, the top-ranked Class 4A team in the state, came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring Miyamura 21-0 while head coach Devon Manning was sending his bench onto the court while the team earned its 13th win from the last 14 games.

Miyamura's season likely comes to an end with the loss. Ranked 19th in the state with a record of 8-19, the Lady Patriots appear unlikely to receive a bid for the state tournament.

Kirtland Central (26-2) will prepare for a district tournament championship game at home on Saturday night against Gallup. It will be fourth time this season the teams will face one another, with the Lady Broncos winning two of those three earlier meetings. Kirtland Central beat Gallup 55-53 on Tuesday night at Newcomb High School in a tiebreaking game to determine the regular season district champions.

"There's just so much pride between these two schools, neither one of us wants to lose to the other," said Manning about the Kirtland Central rivalry with Gallup. "It doesn't matter what the game means in the standings, we both just want to beat the other team."

Gallup eliminated Bloomfield from the district tournament Thursday night at home with a 75-49 win, setting the stage for Saturday's district tournament clash.

The Lady Bobcats finished the season with a record of 17-10 and are ranked eighth in Class 4A according to MaxPreps. They will await word from the NMAA seeding committee to determine advancement to the upcoming state tournament.

Lady Bengals vs. Lady Broncos

For some perspective on how evenly matched Saturday night's game is between Kirtland Central and Gallup, both teams are averaging a shade more than 62 points per game this season.

That's just one of the statistical similarities heading into the fourth (and most likely not final) game between the two rivals this season.

Gallup has an average margin of victory this season of more than 28 points through 23 wins this season, while Kirtland Central's 26 wins have been by an average margin of 31 points per game. Gallup is 8-1 on the road this season, while Kirtland Central is 7-2 at home.

Over the course of the past three seasons, the Lady Bengals have won 59 games including a Class 4A state championship in 2021. The Lady Broncos have recorded 63 wins and are attempting to defend a state championship from last year.