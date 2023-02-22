Lady Broncos rally to beat Gallup, claim district title

NEWCOMB − The Kirtland Central High School girls basketball team overcame a 13-point third quarter deficit to win on the road over Gallup and clinch the District 1-4A regular season title.

Meantime, tournament action got underway in District 2-5A for both the boys and girls squads on a busy start to the prep week.

Here's a look at some early round district tournament basketball around San Juan County.

Girls basketball

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 55, Gallup 53

Aaryanna Lansing scored the game-winning basket with a little less than 17 seconds remaining on the clock to lift the Kirtland Central girls basketball team to a dramatic 55-53 win Tuesday night over Gallup in a tiebreaker game to determine the District 1-4A regular season champion played at Newcomb High School.

After heading into the fourth quarter trailing by eight points, and being as much as 13 points behind Gallup midway through the third quarter, the Lady Broncos fought back in front of a packed house to earn the team's second straight district title.

"These girls just don't know when to quit," said Kirtland Central head coach Devon Manning. "We called a time out late in the third and just told them to close out strong. We're not going to get it all back right away, but we got that little boost before the end of the quarter and that helped them a lot."

With the game tied at 53, Lansing sprinted down the court and took the long inbounds pass from Teghan Begay before scoring a layup that gave the Broncos the lead and the victory

On Gallup's ensuing possession, the Lady Bengals had three shots to either tie the game or take the lead, but missed on all three opportunities as the clock ticked away.

"It's always going to be a battle when these teams get together, we don't want to lose to each other," Manning said. "All three of these games this season have shown that intensity."

Lansing, who was forced to sit on the bench for much of the third quarter due to foul trouble, had been the leading scorer for Kirtland Central, dropping 11 points in the first half as the Lady Broncos went into the locker room with a 29-26 lead. With Lansing off the court, Gallup outscored Kirtland Central 13-0 for the first six minutes of the second half.

"That time on the bench was brutal, but we had talked before the game about not committing those careless fouls," Manning said. "We were able to get some of those points back before the end of the quarter and that momentum really helped us."

The win is the second in three games this season for Kirtland Central over Gallup, which may play each other again this weekend in the District 1-4A title game, which would take place at Bronco Arena on Saturday night. The defending Class 4A state champions improve to 25-2 on the season and will face Miyamura at home on Thursday night while Gallup falls to 22-5 and will be back in action on Thursday night at home to face Aztec.

The Lady Patriots advanced to the second round of the girls District 1-4A tournament at home Tuesday night, outlasting Aztec by a final of 36-31 and likely putting an end to the Lady Tigers season.

Miyamura improves to 8-18 overall and has lost 10 in a row and drop to 6-21 overall on the season.

BLOOMFIELD 65, Shiprock 39

The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter over Shiprock on their way to a rout at home Tuesday night, beating the Lady Chieftains 65-39 in an opening round game of the District 1-4A postseason tournament.

The win is the third straight for Bloomfield and third time this season the team has beaten the Lady Chieftains. The Lady Bobcats will hope to carry that momentum into Thursday night when they travel to Gallup to face the Lady Bengals.

SANDIA 62, Piedra Vista 32

Sophomore Sydney Benally scored 21 points for Eldorado High's girls basketball team as the team advanced into the second round of the District 2-5A tournament with a 62-32 win at home over Piedra Vista.

Benally, one of the leading scorers in the state averaging more than 25 points per game this season, was also aided by sophomore Hope Giddings, who scored 15 points as the Lady Matadors have a three-game win streak heading into the second round and a clash at home against Eldorado. The winner of that game will move on to face La Cueva later this week.

Farmington, which won the district title last week, will await the surviving team from tournament play and a district championship match at Scorpion Arena on Saturday night.

Piedra Vista's season is most likely finished. The Lady Panthers (6-21) failed to win a district game this season and have lost 13 straight games.

Boys basketball

FARMINGTON 59, La Cueva 54

The Farmington High School boys basketball team advanced into the second round of the District 2-5A postseason tournament with a determined win on the road, beating La Cueva by a final of 59-54.

Led by a strong scoring night from Cody Vassar-Steen, as well as contributions from Landon Begay and some solid shooting from the free throw line, the Scorpions will live to play another day as they will be back on the road Wednesday night to face Eldoradoo.

Vassar-Steen scored 28 points for Farmington, while Begay scored nine points in the win. Famington also scored on 21 of 29 attempts from the free throw line to secure the victory.

Farmington has now won two in a row since snapping a four-game losing streak which put a damper on a district campaign against some of the top-ranked teams in the state. According to MaxPreps, three of the top-10 ranked schools in Class 5A all hail from District 2-5A. The Scorpions will visit one of those teams Wednesday night when they visit the Golden Eagles.

"Our guys have never let up at all after some really tough losses," said Farmington head coach Larry-Don Chitty. "These kids bring it every night and it was a pleasure to watch."

Eldorado advanced to the second round of the district tournament after easily beating Piedra Vista 71-37 at home on Tuesday night. The Golden Eagles improve to 17-10 overall and have won each of their two meetings with Farmington this season.

Piedra Vista likely ended their season on an 11-game losing streak, finishing with a record of 2-25 (0-10 District).

BLOOMFIELD 64, Shiprock 53

The Bloomfield High School boys basketball advanced to the second round of the District 1-4A postseason tournament with a 64-53 win at home over Shiprock in front of a packed house at Bobcat Arena.

Both teams played a relatively even first quarter before the Bobcats began to inch clear on the scoreboard approaching halftime. At one point late in the second quarter, Bloomfield led by 12 points before going to the locker room with a 30-21 advantage.

The Chieftains rallied midway through the third quarter, scoring 11 straight points and cutting Bloomfield's lead to one. The third-seeded Bobcats responded with three straight successful attempts from beyond the 3-point line and never were really threatened the rest of the way.

The win advances Bloomfield into the second round of the district tournament a road trip Wednesday night to face second-seeded Kirtland Central. The Bobcats lost both their district games against the Broncos in the regular season and have lost seven of the last nine games against Kirtland Central.

Shiprock sees its season come to an end with an overall record of 7-19. The Chieftains entered the week ranked 27'th in the state according to MaxPreps in the 4A classification and will most likely not receive a berth in the upcoming state basketball championship tournament.

MIYAMURA 52, Aztec 49

The Miyamura High School boys basketball team outlasted a spirited effort from Aztec on the road Monday night, advancing to the second round of the District 1-4A postseason tournament with a 52-49 triumph at Lillywhite Gym.

The win propels the Patriots into the second round of the tournament and a visit to top-ranked Gallup for a third encounter this season. Miyamura was blown out in each of its first two meetings with Gallup this season and have only won three times in 33 games against the Bengals dating back to 2011.

Aztec's season presumably comes to an end with an overall record of 6-21. Ranked next to last out of nearly 30 schools in Class 4A according to MaxPreps, it is unlikely the Tigers will be invited to the state tournament, which begins in early March.