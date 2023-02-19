Regular season wraps up in prep basketball, postseason looms

FARMINGTON − The stage is set for district basketball tournament action across the state, with an added bonus of tie-breaker competition atop the standings in District 1-4A girls basketball.

Here's a look at some of the action on the court for the final day of the prep basketball regular season.

Boys basketball

FARMINGTON 77, Piedra Vista 35

The Farmington High boys basketball team wrapped up its season on a winning note Saturday at the Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse, running past district and crosstown rival Piedra Vista by a final of 77-35.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Scorpions, who finish the regular season with a record of 14-12 (3-7 District 2-5A). The Scorpions, presently ranked 17th in the state by MaxPreps in the latest poll, will need a strong run through this week's district tournament if they hope to advance to the state tournament, which gets underway early next month.

At halftime of the game, Farmington High School took time to recognize junior Cody Vassar-Steen's achievement, in which he became only the sixth member of the Scorpion boys basketball program to score 1,000 or more points. Vassar-Steen passed the milestone on Friday night against La Cueva.

Based on their district record, Farmington winds up as the fifth-seed and will be on the road Tuesday night against fourth-seeded La Cueva. The Scorpions and Bears split the season series this year, but La Cueva has the overall advantage, having won nine of the ten games against Farmington.

Piedra Vista lost all 10 of its district games and finish the regular season with a record of 2-24. The Panthers will also be on the road for its first round game of the district tournament Tuesday night against Eldorado. The Panthers have yet to record a victory in 14 games against the Golden Eagles dating back to 2016.

Girls basketball

FARMINGTON 60, Piedra Vista 30

The Farmington High girls basketball team wrapped up its District 2-5A championship Saturday night, rolling over crosstown rival Piedra Vista by a final score of 60-30 at the Scorpion Arena.

Junior Kapiolani Anitielu led the Lady Scorpions with 28 points, while older sister Kamalani scored 13 and younger sister Kjani added nine points. The win completes the regular season for the team, which finishes with a record of 24-2 overall and 9-1 in district play.

Farmington enters the postseason as the second-ranked team in Class 5A according to MaxPreps, just behind Hobbs.

The win assures Farmington not only of an automatic berth in next month's state tournament and most likely a pair of early round home games, but also a district tournament championship game at home this weekend.

"I'm just so proud of each of them," said head coach Tom Adair.

The Lady Panthers finished the regular season with a record of 6-20 and failed to win a district game. They will be on the road for a first round district tournament game on Tuesday night at Sandia.

NAVAJO PREP 39, Crownpoint 36

The Navajo Prep girls basketball team closed out its regular season Saturday with a 39-36 win at home over Crownpoint, setting the team up for at least one home game in the state tournament, which will begin in two weeks.

The Lady Eagles (23-3 overall) closed out the season with a 15-game win streak and an unblemished 12-0 record in District 1-3A competition. Navajo Prep hasn't lost a game since Dec. 20 when they were blown out by top-ranked Class 4A defending champion Kirtland Central.

Navajo Prep had a sizable lead heading into the locker room, outscoring Crownpoint 18-9 in the second quarter and protecting a 22-12 lead at the break. Crownpoint fought back valiantly in the fourth quarter, doubling up on Navajo Prep 16-8 in the final frame before coming up just short in the end.

"It wasn't the momentum we wanted to go out with, but we'll take the win," said Lady Eagles head coach Rainy Crisp. "I told my girls what we can expect everyone to step up their game. We have to be ready to play and step up our game."

Navajo Prep will await the outcome of earlier district tournament action this week before finding out its opponent in the district tournament championship game. Ranked second in the state behind Robertson by MaxPreps in Class 3A, the Lady Eagles are likely assured at least one home game in the upcoming state basketball tournament.

Navajo Prep finished two games ahead of Tohatchi in the district standings. The Lady Cougars are considered to be one of the district's top teams. Navajo Prep beat Tohatchi in both their earlier meetings this season.

"There's no trophy for regular season district champions, so we have to get that first trophy before thinking about the state championship," Crisp said. "Our district is tough and it's hard to beat a team three times in the same season."

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 74, Shiprock 25

GALLUP 79, Miyamura 41

The stage is now officially set for a third game between Kirtland Central and Gallup High School's girls basketball teams after both squads completed their regular season with victories on Saturday night.

The Class 4A top-ranked Lady Broncos rolled past Shiprock 74-25 at the Chieftain Pit while Gallup ran off with an impressive home win over Miyamura by a final of 79-41. Both teams finished the regular season with identical 9-1 records in District 1-4A with the only blemish on their records coming against each other.

After much debate between the two schools, Kirtland Central and Gallup will face off on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Newcomb High School to determine which team finishes the regular season as district champions.

District tournaments open Monday

The District 1-4A boys basketball tournament will get underway Monday at 6 p.m. with a pair of games, as Miyamura will visit Aztec and Bloomfield will host Shiprock.

The last place team this season in District 1-4A, the Chieftains finished with an overall record of 8-18 (3-7 District) which included wins over Gallup, Miyamura and a pair of wins Bloomfield, one of which took place in tournament action earlier this season. They'll be facing Bloomfield for the second time in less than a week after losing to the Bobcats 58-50 at the Chieftain Pit. The third-seeded Bobcats enter the district tournament with back-to-back wins and a bit of momentum heading into the district postseason.

Fourth-seeded Aztec has two district wins this season over Shiprock and a recent victory over Miyamura, which might give them an edge on Monday night against the fifth-seeded Patriots. Coached by Ryan Dee, the Tigers are led by junior Nathan Shahan, as well as sophomore Quintin Secatero and senior Jedidiah Jones.

In girls basketball, the District 1-4A postseason tournament opens Tuesday with Bloomfield hosting Shiprock while Miyamura welcomes Aztec.

Bloomfield finishes the season as the third seed behind Kirtland Central and Gallup and has won six of its last seven games against the Lady Chieftains.

Miyamura, the fourth-seeded team in the district, has won 14 of its last 15 games against Aztec dating back to 2017.