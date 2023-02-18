Lady Scorps top La Cueva, approaching district title

FARMINGTON − The final days of the prep basketball season have been especially busy considering the postponements of multiple games earlier this week due to wintry weather and unsafe road conditions.

With district tournament seedings on the line as well as the state tournament coming up next month, teams across San Juan County have been pushed in these final few days.

Here's a look at all the prep action from Friday night.

Girls Basketball

FARMINGTON 55, La Cueva 40

The Farmington High girls basketball team used strong showings in the second and third quarters to pull clear of La Cueva on Friday night, earning a 55-40 win in front of a packed house at the Scorpion Arena, nearly wrapping up the District 2-5A title.

The Lady Scorpions have won three straight while improving to 23-2 overall. Farmington sits at 8-1 in district play, one game ahead of La Cueva with both teams in action to close the regular season on Saturday.

The Anitielu sisters again did the majority of the damage for Farmington, with senior Kamalani Anitielu and junior Kapiolani scoring 16 points apiece. Junior Maleah Charlie had a big night for the Lady Scorpions with 12 points while freshman Kjani Anitielu scored six points in the winning effort.

La Cueva had a slim 9-8 lead at the end of the first quarter as Farmington was uncharacteristically missing some open looks from short range. Seven different players reached the scorers book for the Lady Bears, led by Eva Love, with 12 points and Jordyn Dyer, who scored seven on the night.

Farmington came out firing in the second quarter, outscoring La Cueva 17-7 and going into the locker room with a commanding 25-16 lead. Kamalani and Kapiolani Anitielu each found their rhythm, scoring all but three of the Lady Scorpions points in that frame.

"We got some great defense on the other end which really helped us find our spark," said Farmington head coach Tom Adair. "Kaitlyn John and Skye Teasyatwho and Neveah Curley came off the bench and really gave us that edge."

The third quarter found Farmington continuing to put on the pressure, again outscoring the Lady Bears 16-10 and opening up on the lead entering the final frame. Charlie and John each hit a three-point shot while La Cueva was pressing and coming up short from behind the arc as their four game win streak was slipping away.

"It's really sweet to be able to beat one of the top five teams in the state, and to do it like we did," Adair said. "We just have to keep working hard and get better as a team."

The Lady Scorpions will be back at it Saturday at 7 p.m. when they host crosstown rival Piedra Vista in the final game of the regular season for both teams. The Lady Panthers (6-19 overall, 0-9 District) have lost 11 straight including a 76-29 runaway loss at the Jerry A Conner Fieldhouse last month.

SANDIA 55, Piedra Vista 26

The Sandia High girls basketball team got off to a fast start Friday night on the road on its way to a 55-26 rout over Piedra Vista.

With 21 points on the night from sophomore Sydney Benally and 15 more from sophomore Hope Giddings, the Lady Matadors took a 26-12 lead into the locker room and expanded on that margin in the second half, winning for the fifth in the last seven games as the regular season draws to a close.

Sandia (18-7 overall, 5-4 District) wrapped up a season sweep of the Lady Panthers with Friday's win, having also run away on Piedra Vista 69-15 at home last month.

Piedra Vista (6-19 overall, 0-9 District) will wrap up the regular season Saturday at home against Farmington.

NAVAJO PREP 59, Newcomb 35

The Navajo Prep girls basketball team remains on a roll, having earned its 14th straight win Friday night with a 59-35 road victory over district rival Newcomb.

The win keeps the Lady Eagles with a perfect record in District 1-3A in the final days of the regular season and completes a season sweep of the Lady Hawks, a team it has beaten in all but one of their 29 prior meetings dating back to 2006.

The Lady Eagles (22-3 overall, 11-0 District) have long clinched the district title and are assured of at least one home game in next month's state tournament. Navajo Prep has won the Class 3A title twice in the past three years and are currently ranked second in that classification by MaxPreps, trailing only the defending state champion Robertson in the polls.

Navajo Prep will finish off the regular season at home Saturday afternoon against Crownpoint.

Boys Basketball

LA CUEVA 69, Farmington 58

The La Cueva High boys basketball team avenged an earlier district loss at Farmington by scoring an important district 69-58 victory at home on Friday night over the Scorpions.

The win improves La Cueva's record on the season to 15-10 overall (5-4 District 2-5A) as they prepare to wrap up the regular season this weekend in preparation for next week's district tournament.

The Scorpions were led by junior Cody Vassar-Steen, who not only scored 20 points on the night, but also became the sixth player in Farmington boys basketball history to score 1,000 or more points. Vassar-Steen came into the game needing only 12 points to achieve the milestone.

Vassar-Steen joins Mike Walker, Tommy Roberts, Duane Ward, Jay Collins and all-time points leader Rob Robbins in the 1,000 point club.

"Doing all of this in just three seasons is truly a remarkable achievement," said Farmington head coach Larry-Don Chitty. "We're all so proud of what he's accomplished."

The loss to La Cueva drops Farmington's record to 13-12 overall (2-7 District) ahead of Saturday's season finale at Piedra Vista. Ranked 17th in the state in Class 5A in the most recent MaxPreps poll, the Scorpions will likely need a strong showing next week in the district tournament if they have hopes of advancing to the state tournament which will get underway next month.

Farmington also got a big scoring night from Michael Beck, who dropped 18 points in a losing effort.

"Yeah, we're pretty clearly on the bubble right now," Chitty said. "There were quite a few positives on the night, but they're overshadowed by another tough loss."

Farmington will tangle with Piedra Vista in the regular season finale Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Jerry A Conner Fieldhouse.

SANDIA 72, Piedra Vista 31

The Sandia High boys basketball team earned its sixth win from the last seven games after rolling to a 72-31 win at home over district rival Piedra Vista.

The Matadors win completes a season sweep of the Panthers for Sandia, who posted a 73-31 rout at Piedra Vista last month. The win also improves Sandia's record to 21-5 overall and tied atop the District 2-5A standings with West Mesa, sharing identical 8-2 records.

The Mustangs and Matadors will face off for a district tiebreaker game Monday night at La Cueva High School.

Piedra Vista has lost nine in a row (2-23, 0-9 District) and will wrap up the regular season Saturday afternoon at home against Farmington.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 91, Shiprock 64

The Kirtland Central boys basketball team rebounded nicely from a tough road loss at Gallup on Thursday night with a resounding 91-64 win at home over district rival Shiprock in the final game of the regular season for both teams on Friday night.

The Broncos were led by Satchel Hogue, who scored 30 points in the runaway victory. Sequoia Santee added 15 points while Jeremiah Cly scored 10 as Kirtland Central finishes the regular season with an overall record of 18-8, going 8-2 in District 1-4A. That district mark is good for second place in the standings, which will allow the Broncos to host a second round game later this week in the district tournament.

"There's a number of teams in our district who can make a case to extend their seasons beyond the district tournament," said Broncos coach Brian Dowdy. "I anticipate the district tournament to be pretty scrappy."

Kirtland Central, ranked 10th in the state at Class 4A according to MaxPreps, suffered its only two district losses this season to Gallup, which comes into the district tournament ranked ninth in that classification.

BLOOMFIELD 57, Aztec 49

The Bloomfield High boys basketball team ended their regular season on a winning note Friday night, scoring an important 57-49 district win on the road over Aztec.

The Bobcats victory is the second in a row as the team prepares for next week's district tournament. They finish with an overall record of 13-13 (4-6 District 1-4A and will enter the district tournament as the 3-seed behind Gallup and Kirtland Central. The district tournament gets underway on Monday at 6 p.m. for Bloomfield, which will play host to Shiprock.

Andrew Florez led the Bobcats with 20 points, and David Nielsen added 17 points to lead the Bobcats in the victory, while Michael Thompson scored eight points and Xavier Abernathy added six points to the winning effort.

Aztec's loss drops the team's record to 6-20 overall (3-7 District). The Tigers will enter the district tournament as the four-seed and will play host to Miyamura on Monday night.