Lady Bengals top Kirtland Central in District 1-4A showdown

KIRTLAND − The Gallup High School girls basketball team toppled Kirtland Central on the road Thursday night, setting up a neutral-site tiebreaker next week to determine a district champion.

Meantime, the Gallup High boys basketball team rolled to a fifth straight District 1-4A championship Thursday night, winning at home over the Broncos.

Here's a recap of prep basketball action across San Juan County.

Girls Basketball

GALLUP 55, Kirtland Central 42

Thanks to a 16-point night from senior Daliyah Morris and taking advantage of some sloppy offense on the other end of the floor, the Gallup High School girls basketball team snapped Kirtland Central's 10-game win streak, beating the Lady Broncos 55-42 in a key District 1-4A matchup Thursday night at Bronco Arena.

The Lady Bengals win, coupled with Kirtland Central's only loss during its current district season, sets up a scenario where both teams will face off next week in a tiebreaker to determine the winner of the district. That tie-breaking game will take place at Newcomb High School on Tuesday night.

Gallup (21-4 overall, 8-1 District) trailed only briefly in the contest played in front of a sold out crowd, jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Kirtland Central wasted early opportunities on turnovers, and an inability to grab offensive rebounds off missed shots. The Lady Broncos didn't score the first basket until 3:52 remained in the opening frame.

From there, the Lady Bengals kept playing at a faster tempo and took advantage of multiple Kirtland Central turnovers, creating those opportunities and turning them into scoring chances. Despite Kirtland Central's sloppy play, Gallup had only a four point edge at the break, leading 20-16 at halftime.

The Lady Broncos rallied in the third quarter and took the lead on a couple of occasions, but those bits of momentum were offset by personal fouls and more untimely turnovers.

Kirtland Central (23-2 overall, 8-1 District) went into the fourth quarter trailing 32-27 before being outscored 23-15 on the way to its first loss since a non-district showdown against Class 5A Farmington on Jan. 3.

Emilia Clani scored 12 points for Kirtland Central to lead the team.

The top-ranked teams in Class 4A in the state of New Mexico aren't likely to change its positioning in the rankings too much based on the results of Thursday's game. Second-ranked Gallup and top-ranked Kirtland Central have combined to win the state's Class 4A girls basketball title in each of the past three seasons.

Both teams have one final game remaining on the regular season schedule, with Gallup at home Saturday night to face Miyamura while Kirtland Central goes on the road to face Shiprock.

BLOOMFIELD 61, Shiprock 28

The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team kept its postseason hopes intact after a 61-28 runaway win at home Thursday night over district rival Shiprock.

The Lady Bobcats, currently ranked eighth in Class 4A by MaxPreps, improved its overall record to 15-9 with the win, but more importantly have a 5-4 record in District 1-4A, trailing only Gallup and Kirtland Central in the standings.

Bloomfield will be home Saturday night to wrap up its regular season schedule against Aztec. The Lady Bobcats have prevailed in 12 of the last 14 games against Aztec dating back to 2017.

Boys basketball

GALLUP 88, Kirtland Central 71

For the fifth straight season, the Gallup High School boys basketball team has earned the District 1-4A title, this time clinching the crown after a convincing 88-71 win at home Thursday night over district rival Kirtland Central.

Gallup earned a season sweep of the Broncos with the win, having beaten Kirtland Central by a score of 73-60 at Bronco Arena last month.

Similar to the first meeting of the season last month, Kirtland Central couldn't overcome early foul trouble and turnovers on its side of the ball. Gallup (18-7, 8-1 District) jumped out to an early lead and did enough on both offense and defense to keep the Broncos at bay for much of the night.

"Just too many miscues to overcome again," said Kirtland Central head coach Brian Dowdy. "We played our butts off but it was very similar to the first time around."

The loss drops Kirtland Central to 17-8 overall (7-2 District) with one final game left in the regular season, at home Friday night against Shiprock. The Broncos are ranked 10th in the state in Class 4A and would appear to have an edge for a berth in the state tournament next month. A win at home to close out the regular season would definitely go a long way heading into next week's district tournament.

For Gallup, the fifth straight district title, dating back to the 2018-2019 season, includes a record of 45 wins and only three losses in district play since Joshua Dunlap took over as head coach of the team. The team's deepest postseason run came in the 2020 state tournament where they were knocked out in the semifinals by Highland.

NAVAJO PREP 66, Newcomb 46

The Navajo Prep boys basketball team completed a perfect run through its district campaign, going 12-0 against its rivals in District 1-3A after topping Newcomb 66-46 Thursday night at home in the Eagles Nest.

The win secures the fourth straight district title for the Eagles, who have now won 44 out of the last 45 games in the district dating back to the 2019-2020 season. The Eagles have combined to beat its district rivals by an average margin of 31 points per game.

Ranked second in the state at Class 3A by MaxPreps, Navajo Prep will head into the district tournament next week hosting a game before learning its seeding in next month's state tournament.

AZTEC 58, Miyamura 52

The Aztec High School boys basketball team heads into the final days of the regular season with a chance to finish the regular season on a positive note after posting a 58-52 win at home Thursday night over district rival Miyamura.

Earning a third win in District 1-4A play this season, Aztec avenged an earlier loss to the Patriots on the road in district play last month and snapped a two-game losing streak in the process.

Aztec will host Bloomfield on Friday night for a chance to make amends on an earlier district loss to the Bobcats. In all, Bloomfield has won 11 of the last 12 contests against the Tigers dating back to 2019.