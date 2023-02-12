Lady Broncos approaching district title after beating Bloomfield

FARMINGTON − The Kirtland Central High School girls basketball team has a chance to secure the district championship this week after earning its 10th straight win on the road Saturday night on the road over Bloomfield.

Meantime, the Farmington High boys basketball team suffered its third straight loss, falling on the road to district rival Eldorado.

Here's a recap of some of this past weekend's prep hoops action.

Girls Basketball

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 53, Bloomfield 42

The Kirtland Central girls basketball team is one step closer to securing a district title after beating Bloomfield by a final of 53-42 on Saturday night at Bobcat Arena.

The Lady Broncos, currently the top-ranked team in Class 4A according to both MaxPreps and the latest New Mexico Coaches poll, fought its way to the 10th straight win, edging clear in the second half after going into the locker room nursing a 30-23 advantage.

Emilia Clani led the Lady Broncos with 15 points on the night, while eight different players reached the scorebook. Teghan Begay, Jaylene Harris-Rhea and Keira Beall-Gleason each scored six points to help secure the victory.

Saturday's win improves Kirtland Central's record to 23-1 overall (8-0 District 1-4A) and sets things up nicely for a rematch against second-ranked Gallup at home on Thursday night. The Lady Broncos beat Gallup by a score of 55-49 when they met at Gallup High School on Jan. 28.

Bloomfield was led by Danielle Johnson, who scored 15 points as the team has dropped two of the last three games and fall to 14-9 overall (4-4 District).

Kirtland Central outscored the Lady Bobcats 23-19 in the final two quarters to secure the win and a series sweep of Bloomfield in the process. The Lady Broncos beat Bloomfield by a final of 65-40 last month in the first meeting of the season.

Bloomfield, ranked eighth in the state at Class 4A according to MaxPreps, will look to finish the regular season on a winning note with a pair of home games. On Thursday, the Lady Bobcats will host Shiprock before closing out the regular season on Saturday at home against Aztec. Bloomfield may need to win both those games to secure a berth in the Class 4A state tournament, which will get underway next month.

GALLUP 53, Aztec 25

The Gallup High School girls basketball earned its fourth win in a row on Saturday night, pulling clear in the second half at home to beat Aztec by a final of 53-25.

The Lady Bengals (20-4 overall, 7-1 District 1-4A) completed a season sweep with the win, having beaten Aztec handily 81-28 on the road at Lillywhite Gym. Gallup's only blemish during the current district campaign came last month in a home loss to Kirtland Central. Those two schools will meet again on Thursday at Bronco Arena.

Aztec has lost seven in a row and fall to 6-18 overall (1-7 District). They'll try and finish the season on a winning note with a pair of road games, starting Thursday night at Miyamura followed by the season finale Saturday night at Bloomfield.

MIYAMURA 47, Shiprock 33

The Miyamura High School girls basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday night, getting a clear early lead and posting a 47-33 win at home over district rival Shiprock.

The Lady Patriots jumped out to a 31-16 lead at the half, then had enough left in the tank in the final two quarters to improve its record to 6-17 overall (3-5 District 1-4A).

Shiprock was led in scoring by Shalisheia Begay who scored 12 points in a losing effort. The Lady Chieftains fall to 5-19 on the season (1-7 District 1-4A). They'll be on the road Thursday night to face Bloomfield. Shiprock has a 20-13 advantage in the series with Bloomfield, but have lost five of its six encounters.

Boys Basketball

ELDORADO 70, Farmington 55

The Eldorado High School boys basketball team picked up its second district from the last three games, outscoring Farmington in the game's final minutes to record a 70-55 win Saturday night at Eldorado High.

The Golden Eagles improve to an overall record of 15-9 on the season (5-3 District 2-5A). Ranked 11th in the state at Class 5A according to the most recent MaxPreps poll, Eldorado earns a sweep of the Scorpions this season, coming off a 51-49 win last month at the Scorpion Arena.

"Defensively, I felt like we took a step back," said Farmington head coach Larry-Don Chitty. "Just seemed like we were a step behind."

Farmington was led by led by Cody Vassar-Steen who scored 22 points, while Michael Beck added 17 points in the game. Vassar-Steen is only 12 points away from becoming the latest Scorpion boys basketball player to reach 1,000 points in a prep career.

The Scorpions fall to 13-11 overall (2-6 District) and right now find themselves on the bubble for a bid to the state tournament. The team will be on the road Tuesday night to face La Cueva. Farmington beat La Cueva 78-62 at Scorpion Arena last month, ending an eight-game losing streak which dated back to 2019.