Championship titles on the line in final week of regular season

FARMINGTON − In addition to seeing local and area prep basketball teams wrapping up district championships, there's also a chance to be a part of some history this week.

Here's a preview of some of this week's most notable basketball matchups in the final days of the regular season.

Girls basketball

La Cueva at Farmington, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

With both teams posting identical 7-1 records in District 2-5A, this game will likely determine not only the winner of the district, but it may also prove to be a factor in how these teams are seeded in the upcoming state tournament.

La Cueva's only district loss this season came at the hands of the Lady Scorpions, at home on Jan. 28. Farmington's only district loss occurred on the road at Sandia, losing in overtime 63-56 on Feb. 4.

Freshman Jordan Dyer and senior Alexis Ayers are the leading scorers for the Lady Bears, each averaging more than 10 points per game. Senior Karleigh Gutierrez is also helping the team offensively, averaging more than seven points a night.

The Lady Bears will be asked to deal with the triple threat of the Anitielu sisters, who are combining to score 43 points a game this season for Farmington. Led by senior Kamalani Anitielu and joined by junior Kapiolani and freshman Kjani, the trio scored exactly that number in their earlier matchup, while also managing to pull down 23 rebounds and handing out 13 assists.

Gallup at Kirtland Central, Thursday, 7 p.m.

The second meeting of the season between the top two ranked teams in Class 4A will take place at Bronco Arena on Thursday night.

Gallup and Kirtland Central have combined to win the Class 4A state title in each of the last three seasons, with the Lady Broncos seeking to win back-to-back blue trophies. Kirtland Central brings a 10-game win streak into the contest, while Gallup has won four in a row since losing at home 55-49 to the Lady Broncos last month.

The Lady Broncos figure to have Teghan Begay back in the starting lineup on Thursday. She didn't start the game at Gallup last month, but provided valuable minutes off the bench.

In retrospect, this season's Kirtland Central team is better than last year's. The Lady Broncos entered the final week of last season with a record of 16-5, while this year's squad has lost only one game.

It's very likely these teams will meet again, whether it be in the district tournament later this month, or possibly in the state tournament next month at the Pit in Albuquerque. The Lady Broncos have an 18-14 advantage after 32 meetings between the schools, with Kirtland Central having won five of the last six showdowns.

Boys basketball

Kirtland Central at Gallup, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

The Bengals took advantage of some sloppy ball-handling by the Broncos in their first meeting of the season, a 73-60 win at Bronco Arena on Jan. 27.

Kirtland Central fell behind 18-9 in the first quarter of that game, largely due to turnovers and some poor shooting in the opening minutes. Gallup only outscored Kirtland Central 55-51 in the final three quarters of the game, but the damage was already done.

The winner of this game will win the District 1-4A title, and with it possibly earn a home game in the opening round of the state tournament. Gallup comes into the game ranked ninth in the state at Class 4A according to MaxPreps with Kirtland Central ranked 12th.

Farmington at La Cueva, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

The Scorpions will be looking to end a three-game losing streak while also fighting for a berth in the state tournament next month when they visit La Cueva, also hoping to gain access into the postseason.

La Cueva (14-10 overall, 4-4 District 2-5A) is ranked 11th in Class 5A by MaxPreps, while Farmington has dropped to 17th in the most recent poll.

A major storyline which may play out on Tuesday night will be Farmington's Cody Vassar-Steen's bid to become the newest member of the Scorpions to reach 1,000 career points. The junior needs only 12 points to achieve the mark after scoring 22 points in Farmington's most recent game, a road loss on Saturday night at Eldorado.

The Scorpions (13-11 overall, 2-6 District) defeated La Cueva 78-62 on Jan. 28 at Scorpion Arena.