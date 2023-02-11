District campaign in prep basketball enters final week

FARMINGTON − The Farmington Lady Scorpions took a big step Friday night in securing the district championship, rolling past Eldorado in front of a large crowd at Scorpion Arena.

Meantime, the stage is set for a district title showdown next week after both Kirtland Central and Gallup High School's boys teams came away with impressive victories on Friday night.

Here's a look at some of the top basketball scores across the county.

Girls basketball

FARMINGTON 83, Eldorado 59

With the combination of a quick, swarming defense and the ability to create points off turnovers, the Farmington High School girls basketball team rolled to a convincing 83-59 win at home Friday night against district rival Eldorado.

The Lady Scorpions (22-2 overall, 7-1 District 2-5A) have just two more regular season games to play with both district tournament and state tournament seedings on the line. Friday's win secured a district sweep over Eldorado, with Farmington beating them on the road 62-54 on Jan. 24. The Lady Scorpions enter the final week of the regular season ranked second in Class 5A behind only Hobbs, according to MaxPreps.

Farmington took advantage of some sloppy offense from the Lady Golden Eagles in the first half, forcing more than a dozen turnovers, which led to easy baskets and a commanding 26-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. That advantage widened at the end of the first half, with Farmington continuing to force Eldorado's hand on both sides of the court, going into the locker room with a 44-20 advantage.

"Our defense really set the tone for us," said Farmington head coach Tom Adair. "We had great balance on both ends of the court tonight."

Despite a game-high 38 points from Eldorado sophomore Bella Hines, the rest of the Lady Golden Eagles offense struggled, scoring only 21 combined points. Meantime, all three of the Anitielu sisters scored in double figures for the Lady Scorpions, led by junior Kapiloani Anitielu's 21 points, along with senior Kamalani Anitielu's 13 and freshman Kjani Anitielu, who scored 12 in the win.

In all, nine different players reached the scorebook for Farmington, which will play for the district title on Tuesday night at home against La Cueva.

The Lady Bears (18-6 overall, 7-1 District) have won four in a row since losing in their first meeting with Farmington on Jan. 28. The winner of the game will win District 2-5A and will likely earn a top seed in the state tournament, which gets underway Friday, March 3. La Cueva enters the week as the fifth-ranked team in Class 5A, according to MaxPreps and are the defending district champions.

"La Cueva has a really good team," Adair said. "I feel we have the best district in the state and as many as five teams could make the state tournament out of our district."

Farmington has won each of the last three games against La Cueva and owns a 6-5 advantage in their rivalry dating back to 2019.

WEST MESA 46, Piedra Vista 42

The West Mesa High School girls basketball team proved best in the second half, outscoring Piedra Vista 26-20 in the final two quarters on their way to a 46-42 win Friday night on the road at the Jerry A Conner Fieldhouse.

The Lady Mustangs finish off a season sweep of Piedra Vista, having beaten the Lady Panthers at home last month by a final of 64-42.

West Mesa improves to 13-11 on the season and 2-6 in District 2-5A while Piedra Vista has lost 10 straight games and fall to 6-18 overall (0-8 District). The Panthers close out the regular season next week with a home game against Sandia on Tuesday night followed by a trip to Scorpion Arena to face Farmington on Friday night.

NAVAJO PREP 69, Wingate 35

The Navajo Prep girls basketball team won their 13th consecutive game and remained unbeaten in district play with a romping 69-35 win on the road over Wingate.

Ranked second in the state by MaxPreps in Class 3A, the Lady Eagles (21-3 overall, 10-0 District 1-3A) got off to a fast start, running past the Lady Bears 35-17 at the end of the first half before pulling even further clear in the final two frames.

The Lady Eagles finished off a series sweep of Wingate with Friday's win. Navajo Prep rolled past the Lady Bears 59-15 on Jan. 31 at the Eagles Nest. The last time Navajo Prep lost a game was at home on Dec. 20, when they were crushed by Class 4A defending champion Kirtland Central.

Navajo Prep will be home Wednesday night to face Crownpoint before winding up the regular season on Friday night when they visit Newcomb.

Boys basketball

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 65, Bloomfield 39

Satchel Hogue scored 27 points while Tyler Joe added 11 as the Kirtland Central High School boys basketball team rolled to a convincing 65-39 win on the road Friday night over district rival Bloomfield.

The win secures a season sweep of the Bobcats for the Broncos, who beat Bloomfield 58-50 last month in their first showdown. The win improves Kirtland Central's record to 17-7 overall (7-1 District 1-4A) ahead of a district clash at Gallup on Tuesday night. The ninth-ranked Broncos and eighth-ranked Bengals come into that game with identical overall and district records.

Kirtland Central has won four in a row since their loss to Gallup, while the Bengals have won four in a row since an upset loss on the road to Shiprock on Jan. 30. The Bengals have won of their last 13 games against Kirtland Central dating back to 2018.

GALLUP 84, Aztec 36

The Gallup High School boys basketball team routed Aztec by a final of 84-36 on the road Thursday night, giving the Bengals their fourth straight win and securing a sweep of their season series.

Gallup (17-7 overall, 7-1 District 1-4A) was well ahead of the Tigers at the break, going into the locker room with a 42-17 advantage. They maintained a clear lead throughout the second half, outscoring Aztec 42-19 in the final two frames.

The defending District 1-4A champions can wrap up their second straight district title this week when they host Kirtland Central on Tuesday night. Kirtland Central lost to Gallup 63-50 in their first encounter last month at Bronco Arena after falling behind early in the contest.

"We know who they are, and we simply can't turn the ball over and let them get back into transition. And we did that over and over again and dug a huge hole," said Kirtland Central coach Brian Dowdy after the loss to Gallup.