Farmington High basketball teams fall, Navajo Prep rolls through district battles

FARMINGTON − Local and area prep basketball teams are in the final weeks of the regular season, with postseason district tournaments right around the corner.

District contests take on greater importance as both records and momentum go into play heading into the playoffs.

Here's a look back at the most recent high school basketball scores.

Boys basketball

Sandia 66, Farmington 60

The Farmington High School boys basketball team nearly pulled off a dramatic rally at home Saturday night against district rival Sandia, but instead suffered their fourth district loss, 66-60, at Scorpion Arena.

The loss drops Farmington's record on the season to 13-9 (2-4 District 2-5A) and leaves them in a tie for fourth place in the district standings heading into the final weeks of the regular season. Farmington has lost each of their two district clashes with Sandia this season.

Sandia led the contest from start to finish, opening up a 17-point lead midway through the third quarter. Dalen Moyer scored 19 points for the Matadors, while Gerald Lujan scored nine points and Ely Lovato scored eight points to earn the win.

Farmington fought back despite trailing 40-23 in the second half, led by Cody Vassar-Steen's game high of 22 points and Michael Beck's 12 points. The Scorpions trailed 64-60 in the final minutes of the contest but came up just short in the end.

The Scorpions will be home Tuesday at 7 p.m. to face West Mesa for the second time this season. Farmington lost 55-54 on the road to the Mustangs in their previous encounter and have lost seven of the teams' past 11 matchups dating back to 2019.

Navajo Prep 68, Zuni 35

The Navajo Prep boys basketball team had three players in double figures and cruised to their 10th straight win on Saturday night, rolling over district rival Zuni on the road by a final of 68-35.

The win completes a season sweep of the Thunderbirds by the Eagles, who won at home last month 76-24 earlier in the District 1-3A campaign. Navajo Prep (20-2 overall, 9-0 District) had big scoring performances from Orion King, who scored 16 points, as well as Xavier Nez with 15 points and Jude Thomas, who scored 13 on the night.

Ranked third in the state in the most recent MaxPreps poll at Class 3A behind St. Michael's and Robertson, Navajo Prep will be home Tuesday night to tackle Wingate. The Eagles have won each of their last seven games against the Bears, including a 61-19 rout last month in district competition.

Aztec 61, Shiprock 56

The Aztec High School boys basketball team completed a season sweep of District 1-4A rival Shiprock on Friday night, beating the Chieftains 61-56 at the Chieftain Pit.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak, improving the Tigers' record this season to 5-17 (2-4 District). The Chieftains fall to 7-15 on the season (2-4 District) and have lost two in a row after a pair of victories last week over Bloomfield and Gallup.

Aztec will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Kirtland Central. This will be the third game between the two schools this season, with the Broncos having won both of their previous encounters.

Shiprock will visit Gallup on Tuesday night. The Chieftains snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Bengals when they beat them last month in earlier district competition.

Gallup 67, Bloomfield 53

The Gallup High School boys basketball team kept pace atop the District 1-4A standings on Friday night, winning at home by a final of 67-53 over rival Bloomfield.

The win improves the Bengals' record on the season to 15-7 (5-1 District) and puts them in a tie atop the standings with Kirtland Central, winners over Miyamura on Friday night. Gallup will host Shiprock on Tuesday night while Bloomfield (11-11, 2-4 District) will visit Miyamura on Tuesday night. The Bobcats will be looking to complete a season sweep of the Patriots after beating them at home 51-37 on Jan. 21.

This will mark the 23rd meeting between Bloomfield and Miyamura dating back to 2009, with Bloomfield owning a 12-10 advantage in the overall series.

Girls basketball

Sandia 63, Farmington 56 (OT)

The Sandia High School girls basketball team withstood a huge fourth-quarter rally to force overtime before pulling clear of Farmington at home 63-56, ending the Lady Scorpions' 12-game win streak.

Sandia had a huge night from Sydney Benally, who scored 32 points in the win, as well as Audri Wright, who scored 15 including five points in the extra frame after the game was tied at 54 at the end of regulation.

"We just made a few mistakes there towards the end of regulation," said Farmington head coach Tom Adair. "We had a turnover and missed a free throw with 5.5 seconds that would have won it for us."

The Lady Matadors outscored Farmington 9-2 in the overtime frame, extending their win streak to four and improving to 17-5 overall (4-2 District 2-5A). The win evens their district record against one another this season, with the Lady Scorpions having beaten Sandia 72-62 last month.

Farmington (20-2 overall, 5-1 District) was led in scoring by freshman Kjani Anitielu, who scored 18 points while Tinaya Parrish scored 15 points. The elder Anitielu sisters, senior Kamalani and junior Kapiolani, were held to a combined 13 points on the night, with Kapiolani scoring a season-low four points in the game.

"(Sandia) had a good game plan against us," Adair said. "I was proud of the effort by each of the girls. We learned from it and we'll move on. We're still in the driver's seat for the district title."

Prior to Saturday, the Lady Scorpions' only other loss on the season came in December, in tournament action against defending state Class 5A state champion Volcano Vista. Farmington avenged that loss last month before the opening of the district campaign.

Farmington will be back in action Tuesday night when they visit West Mesa. The Lady Scorpions routed West Mesa 78-36 last month and have won each of their previous encounters.

Navajo Prep 62, Thoreau 55

Navajo Prep's girls basketball team rolled to an early lead over district rival Thoreau on Friday night and then held off a late rally to win 62-55 at home.

The win extends the Lady Eagles' current win streak to 11 straight games, improving their record on the season to 19-3 (8-0 District 1-3A) and completes a series sweep of the Lady Hawks after a 50-47 win last month on the road. Friday's victory was the third in a row for Navajo Prep over Thoreau and their 11th win from their last 12 meetings.

Currently the top-ranked Class 3A team in the state according to MaxPreps, the only losses suffered by Navajo Prep this season have come to Class 5A top-ranked schools Hobbs and Farmington and to Class 4A defending state champions Kirtland Central.

Navajo Prep will be home Wednesday night to face Zuni. When these two teams opened the district campaign on Jan. 9, the Lady Eagles won that contest on the road by a final of 49-36, extending their win streak over the Lady Thunderbirds to 13 in a row dating back to 2013.