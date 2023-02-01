Battle for top spot in district races far from over

FARMINGTON − The fight for top spot in District 1-4A boys basketball took a dramatic turn this week when Shiprock posted an upset win over Gallup. Going into the second half of the district schedule, there are five teams within three games of the lead in the district standings.

Meantime, it's more of the same for the boys and girls teams from Farmington High and Navajo Prep, who each rolled to district wins to keep their postseason hopes intact and their respective rankings in good order.

Here's a look at prep basketball action this week across San Juan County.

Boys Basketball

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 83, Shiprock 50

SHIPROCK 70, Gallup 65

The battle for supremacy in District 1-4A took a turn when Shiprock scored an upset win at home Monday night over Gallup. The following night, Kirtland Central invaded the Chieftain Pit and ran off on Shiprock by a final of 83-50.

For the Broncos, the results put themselves and Gallup back in a tie at 4-1 in District 1-4A standings, while Miyamura, Bloomfield and Shiprock all sit at 2-3.

The Shiprock High School boys basketball team has played through their share of injuries and losing streaks for much of this season, their first under head coach Larenson Henderson.

Those early season issues appear to have been resolved after the Chieftains earned their second straight District 1-4A win Monday night at home, topping Gallup 70-65.

The win comes off the heels of Shiprock's win last weekend over Bloomfield, which snapped a rough spell in which the team had lose five of their previous six games.

The loss by Gallup snapped a three-game win streak and ends their unblemished record in district play this season. The Bengals were coming off a tough win on the road last weekend at Bronco Arena over Kirtland Central.

Nevaughn Begay scored 16 points and Logan Pioche added 11 for the Chieftains, which got out to a slow start in the contest, trailing 25-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The Chieftains battled back in the second quarter, and went into the locker room with a 36-34 advantage.

"It was such a fun game, both teams really getting at it on the battlefield," said Shiprock head coach Larenson Henderson. "It got sloppy at times, but we made up for it on defense. We're getting confident and we are believing in each other," Henderson said.

On Tuesday, Kirtland Central bounced back from a home loss over the weekend to Gallup by rolling over Shiprock 83-50 in front of a raucous crowd at the Chieftain Pit.

Satchel Hogue scored a career-high 33 points for the Broncos, with Shawn Mullahon scoring nine points and Devin Ramone adding eight of his own.

"We were firing on all cylinders tonight," said Broncos head coach Brian Dowdy.

Kirtland Central will be home Friday at 7 p.m. to face Miyamura for the second time this season. The Broncos beat the Patriots 72-40 on the road on Jan. 19 in the first district game of the season for both teams. Kirtland is 17-5 overall in their showdowns with Miyamura dating back to 2009.

FARMINGTON 72, Piedra Vista 32

The Farmington High School boys basketball team wasted little time running past district and crosstown rival Piedra Vista on Monday night, beating the Panthers 72-32 for the Scorpions second straight win.

Led by Cody Vassar Steen's 22 point performance, the Scorpions jumped on the Panthers early, leading 20-4 at the end of the first quarter as Farmington improved their record on the season to 13-8 (2-3 District 2-5A).

Michael Beck scored 19 for Farmington in the winning effort as the team picked up their second straight win and are hoping to make a big run in the second half of the district campaign.

"We're not quite where we wanted to be after the first half of district play, but I think we're playing well right now," said Farmington head coach Larry-Don Chitty. "That's about as much as you can hope for."

Piedra Vista played Monday night without the services of their leading scorer Gavin Justice, who was averaging more than 18 points per game this season. The loss drops their record on the season to 2-19 (0-5 District) ahead of a home game Saturday against Eldorado. The Golden Eagles handled Piedra Vista by a score of 81-36 a few weeks back in the early portion of the district season. Eldorado has won all 13 of their prior games against the Panthers.

Farmington will be home on Saturday to face Sandia. The Matadors beat the Scorpions in district play earlier this season 79-59 and have won all seven of their prior meetings.

BLOOMFIELD 84, Aztec 64

The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak, getting back into the mix in the district race with an 84-64 win at home Tuesday night over Aztec.

The Bobcats (11-10 overall, 2-3 District 1-4A) remain just two games back of co-district leaders Gallup and Kirtland Central in the latest standings, while the loss drops Aztec to 4-17 overall (1-4 District).

Bloomfield will be back in action on Friday when they visit Gallup. The Bobcats have lost their previous 14 meetings with the Bengals dating back to 2017.

NAVAJO PREP 67, Tohatchi 53

The Navajo Prep boys basketball team earned their eighth consecutive win and improved their unblemished mark in district play to 7-0 this season at home on Tuesday night, knocking off Tohatchi by a final of 67-53 at the Eagles Nest.

The top-ranked team in Class 3A according to the most recent New Mexico Coaches Poll, Navajo Prep pulled clear of the Cougars in the second half after going into the locker room with a 36-25 advantage.

The Eagles outscored Tohatchi 18-10 in the third quarter to slip away from Tohatchi for the second time this season. Navajo Prep has beaten the Cougars in each of their two District 1-3A clashes this season and have not lost a game since a tournament match against Gallup on Jan. 6.

Navajo Prep will be back in action on Thursday when they visit Thoreau. The Eagles doubled on Thoreau last month in their first contest against each other 89-43 and have won each of the last seven contests.

Girls Basketball

NAVAJO PREP 59, Wingate 15

The top-ranked Navajo Prep girls basketball team rolled out to an impressive 39-10 halftime lead before cruising to their ninth straight win on Monday night, beating district rival Wingate by a final of 59-15.

The win improves the Lady Eagles record on the season to 17-3 (6-0 District 1-3A). Navajo Prep sits atop the rankings in Class 3A in both the most recent MaxPreps and New Mexico Coaches polls and have skewered their rivals by a combined margin of 159-76 in their last three games.

Navajo Prep will be back in action on Wednesday when they visit Tohatchi. The Lady Eagles already have a win over Tohatchi earlier this season and own a 14-11 advantage over the Lady Cougars in their 25 prior meetings.

FARMINGTON 76, Piedra Vista 29

The trio of Anitielu sisters scored 47 points on Tuesday night as the Farmington High girls basketball team rolled over Piedra Vista at the Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse, winning 76-29 to remain perfect in district and extending their current win streak to 12 games in a row.

Junior Kapiolani Anitielu led the Lady Scorpions with 22 points, while freshman Kjani Anitielu scored 15 points and senior Kamalani Anitielu added 10 of her own as the team improved to 20-1 on the season.

"It was just a great team effort all around," said Farmington head coach Tom Adair.

Chenoa Parrish scored 11 points for the Lady Scorpions in the win, while Piedra Vista was led by Tyra Holyan 13 points while Christian Smith added eight points of her own.

Piedra Vista (6-15 overall, 0-5 District 2-5A) has lost seven in a row and will look to bounce back when they visit Eldorado on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Lady Panthers own a 6-4 series advantage over the Golden Eagles but have lost each of their last four meetings.

Farmington will also be on the road on Saturday when they visit Sandia. The Lady Scorpions edged Sandia 72-62 last month to kick off their district season and have seven of their nine previous encounters dating back to 2006.