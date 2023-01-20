District basketball games postponed due to weather and road conditions

FARMINGTON − A pair of high school basketball games scheduled for Friday in San Juan County have been postponed due to wintry weather conditions and travel concerns.

The Kirtland Central High School boys basketball game at home against Aztec was officially postponed Friday morning and has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Bronco Arena.

Though road conditions did appear to improve a bit on Friday after morning storms cleared the area, the decision was announced by Aztec High School's athletic department via social media.

"We can't control the weather, but the one thing we can control is our safety," said Aztec head coach Ryan Dee. "That's always our main priority and commitment to our students and families."

Meantime, the Gallup High School boys basketball game on the road at Shiprock was also postponed. That announcement coming from the Shiprock High School social media platform, stating that the game would be rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 30.