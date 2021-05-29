Bloomfield's Madison Bedonie signs with Benedictine University at Mesa women's basketball

The Daily Times staff
Bloomfield's Madison Bedonie signs her national letter of intent on Friday, May 28, 2021, to continue her basketball career at NAIA Benedictine University at Mesa.

BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield guard Madison Bedonie signed her national letter of intent on Friday to continue her basketball career at Benedictine University at Mesa.

Bedonie averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game this past season.

Benedictine Mesa, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program in Mesa, Arizona, went 11-2 during the shortened 2020-2021 campaign.

The Redhawks have won a combined 73 games over the last five seasons.

