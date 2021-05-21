Navajo Prep girls basketball trio earns 3A All-State First Team honors

FARMINGTON — Navajo Prep’s core group reaped the benefits of helping the Lady Eagles maintain their status atop the 3A girls basketball landscape.

Tai Tai Woods, Aiona Johnson and Hailey Martin all received 3A All-State First Team honors after Prep coasted to back-to-back state championships earlier this month.

The Lady Eagles won a combined 42 games over the last two seasons.

San Juan County girls trio also earns accolades

Farmington’s Kiiyani Anitielu earned 5A All-State First Team honors, while Kirtland Central’s Aisha Ramone was named to 4A’s All-State First Team. Piedra Vista’s Lanae Billy earned 5A All-State Second Team honors.

Kirtland reached the 4A state semifinals, while Farmington and PV both missed out on the 5A state playoffs.

Kirtland Central’s Cameron Crawford receives All-State honors

Crawford was named to the 4A All-State First Team.

Kirtland reached the 4A state quarterfinals.

