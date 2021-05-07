Navajo Prep and Robertson squaring off in 3A girls basketball finals Friday in Albuquerque

Farmington Daily Times

1:53 p.m.: Navajo Prep defeats Robertson 63-47 to win back-to-back state titles.

1:29 p.m.: Navajo Prep still doing damage attacking in transition, while getting defensive stops. Prep leads Robertson 53-31, 2:05 left in the third quarter.

1:04 p.m.: Navajo Prep leads Robertson 35-18 at halftime.

12:48 p.m.: Navajo Prep also getting some easy looks penetrating to the basket in transition. Prep leads Robertson 23-6 after one quarter.

12:42 p.m.: Despite picking up a couple blocking fouls, Prep’s still forcing turnovers on and near the far-side baselines. Prep leads Robertson 16-2, 3:14 left in the first quarter.

12:35 p.m.: Navajo Prep knocks down a couple big corner 3s, Robertson with a couple critical turnovers (one backcourt violation, also lost the ball by the Prep bench). 5:48 left in the first quarter, 6-0 Prep.

12:00 p.m.: Navajo and Robertson will do battle at 12:30 p.m. for the 3A state title at The Pit in Albuquerque.

Navajo Prep eyes back-to-back championships, while Robertson's going for its second title in the last three seasons.

