Kirtland girls storm back late, but ultimately fall short in 4A semifinals

The Kirtland Central Lady Broncos fought until the final seconds of Thursday's 4A state basketball semifinals, but ultimately came up just short in a 42-38 loss at Española Valley.

Kirtland trailed 27-10 at halftime, but soon stormed back to make it a one-possession game in the final minutes.

After Kayleigh Cadman hit a 3-pointer in the corner, Aisha Ramone hit a 3 of her own to make it a two-point game with 2.1 seconds remaining.

However, Espanola Valley sealed the game with a pair of free throws.

Kirtland's season ended at 10-2.

EV will face Gallup in Saturday's 4A state finals.

