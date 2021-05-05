Navajo Prep boys fall to Hot Springs in 3A state basketball semifinals

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Eagles couldn't get things going on the scoring end, falling 46-29 to Hot Springs in Wednesday's 3A state basketball semifinals at Bernalillo.

The Eagles trailed 22-9 at halftime and couldn't climb out of that early hole.

Prep's season ended at 12-2.

Despite saying goodbye to seniors Isaiah Morris, Javy Atcitty, Tristan Cly and Jaren Greene, Dontrelle Denetso's among a few key returners entering next season.

