San Juan County basketball teams conclude regular season on strong note over the weekend

FARMINGTON — Multiple San Juan County basketball teams concluded the regular season on a strong note over the weekend.

The Farmington girls hammered Piedra Vista 85-39 Friday at Scorpion Arena in Farmington, while the Navajo Prep girls crushed Newcomb 105-15 Friday in Farmington. The Prep boys crushed Newcomb 74-22 Friday in Farmington.

The Kirtland boys won 63-58 Friday at Bloomfield, while the Kirtland girls topped Bloomfield 55-38 Friday in Kirtland. The Broomfield girls responded with a 29-27 victory over Aztec Saturday at Bobcat Gym.

The Farmington boys won 60-43 Saturday at PV, while the Shiprock boys outlasted Miyamura 64-63 Friday at the Chieftain Pit in Shiprock.

Farmington, Kirtland baseball teams end weekend victorious

The Scorpions took down Albuquerque Academy 15-14 in eight innings Saturday at Farmington Sports Complex, while the Broncos split their doubleheader versus Grants (lost Game 1, 13-11 in eight innings, won 10-6 in Game 2). FHS improved to 5-2, while Kirtland improved to 1-3.

