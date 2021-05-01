Eyeing back-to-back state titles, Navajo Prep girls earn No. 1 seed in 3A playoffs

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles have their sights set on back-to-back state championships after locking up the No. 1 seed in the 3A basketball playoffs.

The Prep girls (11-0, 10-0) will face No. 8 seed and District 1-3A foe Thoreau in Monday’s 3A quarterfinals. Prep, which has its core group intact, secured their latest district title with wins over district foe and defending state runner-up Tohatchi, as well as wins over Thoreau.

The Navajo Prep boys (11-1, 10-0) earned the No. 3 seed in the 3A playoffs and will face sixth-seeded New Mexico Military Institute in Monday’s 3A quarterfinals.

The Prep boys won back-to-back District 1-3A regular season titles and look to avenge their 2020 3A first-round exit, which came at the hands of NMMI.

The Kirtland Central boys earned the No. 5 seed in the 4A playoffs and will face No. 4 seed Española Valley. The Kirtland girls will be the No. 6 seed in 4A and will face third-seeded Bernalillo. Both 4A quarterfinals matchups will be played on Tuesday.

The Kirtland boys and girls both beat District 1-4A foe — and perennial state heavyweight — Gallup at home this season. The Kirtland boys also hammered Thoreau, which made the 3A playoffs, by 29 points in the season opener.

State quarterfinal and semifinal matchups will be held at either the higher seed’s location or a neutral site, depending on travel distance.

State championship games will be held at The Pit in Albuquerque. The 3A finals will be held on May 7, while both the 4A and 5A finals will take place on May 8.

