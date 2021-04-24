Aztec girls win first game of season in first game back from 10-day COVID protocol period

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Coming off a 10-day COVID protocol period, the Aztec Lady Tigers made the most of their return to the basketball court with a 50-26 win over Shiprock Saturday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

It was Aztec's first game since April 13 following a possible exposure involving the team. It was also Aztec’s first win of the 2020-2021 season.

The Lady Tigers then hosted Kirtland Central later that night. Kirtland won 41-6.

Aztec’s now 1-5, while KC improved to 6-1.

Aztec baseball wins season opener

The Tigers outlasted Hope Christian 5-3 Saturday in Aztec.

Piedra Vista baseball splits doubleheader vs. Las Cruces

The Panthers handled business by winning the first game 4-0 in Saturday’s neutral matchup at Cleveland High, but lost 5-4 in Game 2 after a late rally fell short.

Bloomfield softball drops to 0-4

The Lady Bobcats lost 19-0 in three innings Saturday at Cleveland.

PV basketball teams drop district games versus West Mesa

The PV girls lost 52-42 at home Saturday against West Mesa, while the PV boys lost 57-41 Saturday at West Mesa. The PV girls dropped to 3-6 this year, while the PV boys fell to 0-8 this season.

