Kirtland boys, Navajo Prep boys and girls still undefeated this season

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Kirtland boys, Navajo Prep boys and Navajo Prep girls all secured their latest victories on Friday to stay unbeaten on the basketball court.

The Broncos beat Aztec 54-35 in Kirtland, while the Prep boys won 65-58 at Thoreau. The Prep girls won 75-52 at Thoreau.

The Kirtland boys improved to 6-0, while the Prep boys and girls both improved to 8-0.

Bloomfield boys also victorious

The Bobcats topped Miyamura 58-39 Friday in Bloomfield, improving to 4-2 this season.

Shiprock girls fall at Gallup

The Lady Chieftains fell 73-31 Friday at GHS.

