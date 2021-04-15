Navajo Prep boys and girls, Kirtland Central boys remain unbeaten this season

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep boys and girls and the Kirtland Central boys all remain unbeaten this season on the basketball court.

The Prep girls crushed Tohatchi 66-36 Thursday at the Eagles Nest in Farmington, while the Prep boys followed suit with a 63-43 home win over Tohatchi. The Kirtland boys, meanwhile, outlasted Miyamura 46-41 Thursday in Gallup.

The Prep boys and girls improved to 7-0, while the Kirtland boys improved to 5-0.

Shiprock boys top Aztec

The Chieftains won 61-51 Thursday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.

