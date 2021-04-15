Navajo Prep boys and girls, Kirtland Central boys remain unbeaten this season
The Daily Times staff
FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep boys and girls and the Kirtland Central boys all remain unbeaten this season on the basketball court.
The Prep girls crushed Tohatchi 66-36 Thursday at the Eagles Nest in Farmington, while the Prep boys followed suit with a 63-43 home win over Tohatchi. The Kirtland boys, meanwhile, outlasted Miyamura 46-41 Thursday in Gallup.
The Prep boys and girls improved to 7-0, while the Kirtland boys improved to 5-0.
Shiprock boys top Aztec
The Chieftains won 61-51 Thursday at Lillywhite Gym in Aztec.
Visit daily-times.com this weekend for the latest San Juan County basketball results.
