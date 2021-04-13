Navajo Prep girls, Kirtland Central boys remain unbeaten after posting road wins

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep girls and the Kirtland Central boys both remain unbeaten after posting district basketball road wins on Tuesday.

Prep won 91-25 at Newcomb, while Kirtland won 72-51 at Shiprock.

The Prep girls improved to 6-0, while the Kirtland boys improved to 4-0.

Bloomfield girls win first game of season

The Lady Bobcats won 38-31 Tuesday at Aztec, improving to 1-3 this season.

Kirtland girls also victorious

Kirtland hammered Shiprock 61-36 Tuesday at Bronco Arena in Kirtland, improving to 2-1 this season.

Bloomfield boys record back-to-back home wins

The Bobcats cruised to a 70-43 victory over Aztec Tuesday at Bobcat Gym, improving to 3-1 this season.

