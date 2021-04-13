Navajo Prep girls remain top-ranked 3A basketball team for third straight week

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles remain high atop the 3A girls basketball landscape, coming in as the top-ranked 3A squad for the third straight week in the New Mexico Overtime Sports Center polls.

Prep, which already has wins over top-10 3A squads in Tohatchi, Thoreau, Zuni and Crownpoint, has a 17-point edge over second-ranked West Las Vegas for the top spot.

Farmington girls, Kirtland girls both ranked in top-3

The Lady Scorpions, fresh off victories over La Cueva and Piedra Vista, are third in the latest 5A girls poll. The Lady Broncos are second in the latest 4A girls rankings.

The Shiprock girls are eighth in this week’s 4A girls poll.

The Kirtland boys are fifth in the latest 4A boys rankings, while the Navajo Prep boys are seventh in the latest 3A boys poll.

5A girls rankings

1. Hobbs

2. Volcano Vista

3. Farmington

4. La Cueva

5. Los Lunas

6. Centennial

7. Eldorado

8. Sandia

9. Mayfield

10. Albuquerque

4A girls rankings

1. Highland

2. Kirtland Central

3. Gallup

4. Portales

5. Bernalillo

6. Española Valley

7. Goddard

8. Shiprock

9. Hope Christian

10. St. Pius X

3A girls rankings

1. Navajo Prep

2. West Las Vegas

3. Tohatchi

4. Hatch Valley

5. Robertson

6. St. Michael’s

7. Thoreau

8. Zuni

9. Crownpoint

10. Cuba

4A boys rankings

1. Taos

2. Highland

3. Del Norte

4. Bernalillo

5. Kirtland Central

6. Valley

7. Artesia

8. Gallup

9. Los Alamos

10. Española Valley

3A boys rankings

1. Sandia Prep

2. Robertson

3. Bosque

4. Hot Springs

5. St. Michael’s

6. Cobre

7. Navajo Prep

8. West Las Vegas

9. New Mexico Military Institute

10. Socorro

