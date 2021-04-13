Navajo Prep girls remain top-ranked 3A basketball team for third straight week
FARMINGTON — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles remain high atop the 3A girls basketball landscape, coming in as the top-ranked 3A squad for the third straight week in the New Mexico Overtime Sports Center polls.
Prep, which already has wins over top-10 3A squads in Tohatchi, Thoreau, Zuni and Crownpoint, has a 17-point edge over second-ranked West Las Vegas for the top spot.
Farmington girls, Kirtland girls both ranked in top-3
The Lady Scorpions, fresh off victories over La Cueva and Piedra Vista, are third in the latest 5A girls poll. The Lady Broncos are second in the latest 4A girls rankings.
The Shiprock girls are eighth in this week’s 4A girls poll.
The Kirtland boys are fifth in the latest 4A boys rankings, while the Navajo Prep boys are seventh in the latest 3A boys poll.
5A girls rankings
1. Hobbs
2. Volcano Vista
3. Farmington
4. La Cueva
5. Los Lunas
6. Centennial
7. Eldorado
8. Sandia
9. Mayfield
10. Albuquerque
4A girls rankings
1. Highland
2. Kirtland Central
3. Gallup
4. Portales
5. Bernalillo
6. Española Valley
7. Goddard
8. Shiprock
9. Hope Christian
10. St. Pius X
3A girls rankings
1. Navajo Prep
2. West Las Vegas
3. Tohatchi
4. Hatch Valley
5. Robertson
6. St. Michael’s
7. Thoreau
8. Zuni
9. Crownpoint
10. Cuba
4A boys rankings
1. Taos
2. Highland
3. Del Norte
4. Bernalillo
5. Kirtland Central
6. Valley
7. Artesia
8. Gallup
9. Los Alamos
10. Española Valley
3A boys rankings
1. Sandia Prep
2. Robertson
3. Bosque
4. Hot Springs
5. St. Michael’s
6. Cobre
7. Navajo Prep
8. West Las Vegas
9. New Mexico Military Institute
10. Socorro
Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.
Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e