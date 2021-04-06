Navajo Prep's Dontrelle Denetso containing foes on the wing, helping on double-team traps

FARMINGTON — Dontrelle Denetso’s become an irritant for opposing shooters.

Whenever foes try to attack the edges down the floor, the Navajo Prep shooting guard is there.

Denetso’s often the first blockade at the top of the key, pinning opponents on the wing and forcing them to pass the ball into traffic.

In the event shooters do manage to get ahead of him, Denetso stays on them and keeps them from breaking free.

And whenever shooters try to penetrate from the oppose-side wing, Denetso’s willing to lend help on double-team traps.

“It feels good, man, just being back on defense, just helping the guys get easy steals and get easy buckets down the lane,” Denetso said. “I just stay on (opponents) all the time and just try to get the steal, let my teammates do the rest on the fast break and stuff.”

Those aforementioned duties are the foundation of coach Matt Melvin’s defense, making Denetso even more impactful on the basketball court.

“That’s a tough matchup. That guy’s super athletic. He can guard anybody in the state, at any level. He’s got a motor that just keeps going… He’s got no drop-off,” Melvin said, adding Denetso’s first-step quickness alone is a handful to deal with.

Denetso said he’s emphasizing taking away the easy 3-pointer or the easy drive-in attempt when pressuring foes.

Tasked with defending the top shooters, Denetso embraces the responsibility.

“To be able to lock up (an opponent’s) best player and play man-to-man defense, just move my feet and stay with them, it gives me a lot of pride,” Denetso said.

