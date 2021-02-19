Shiprock's Shannon Dale nominated for 2021 McDonald's All-American basketball team

FARMINGTON — Although the 2020-2021 basketball season’s yet to start in New Mexico, Shannon Dale joined the exclusive list of 2021 McDonald’s All-American nominees.

The Shiprock forward is one of two New Mexicans to be nominated, the other being Hope Christian’s Savanna Lewis, and is among roughly 700 boys and girls nationwide up for consideration.

The final roster of 48 players will be named at the end of the month. However, the 44th annual game itself will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those 48 players will be recognized virtually.

Dale demonstrated he could score in bunches last season, both as an outside shooter and in using his 6-foot-3 frame to fight his way to the basket.

He also used his taller frame to scan the floor for open teammates when setting up transition opportunities.

The full list of nominees across the country can be viewed online at mcdonaldsallamerican.com.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times.

