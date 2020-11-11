Piedra Vista's Celina Watson signs with Adams State women's basketball

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — After becoming a more effective post scorer last season, Piedra Vista's Celina Watson looks to add that arsenal to Adams State University's offense.

"They have drive, and they're really motivated. I see really good things coming in 2021," said Watson, who officially signed with the Lady Grizzlies' basketball program Wednesday on a full-ride scholarship.

Watson, a shooting guard and one of PV’s key returners entering the 2020-2021 season, spent the previous year building more upper body strength so she can better absorb contact against defenders when attacking the rim.

Her key performances last season include averaging 17.3 points a game in PV's three regular-season matchups against Farmington back in February.

Going forward, Watson said she looks to be more active as a 3-point shooter and improve her lateral quickness on defense.

PV went 29-4 last season and made its second consecutive 5A state semifinals appearance. The 2020-2021 season is postponed until Jan. 4, 2021 due to COVID-19.

Adams State is an NCAA Division II program located in Alamosa, Colorado, less than four hours northeast of Farmington.

Watson will join fellow ASU recruit Feleena Gabaldon, fresh off three state titles with Los Lunas. Watson will also reunite with her sister, Elaina Watson, and play alongside 2019 Rio Rancho graduate Laura Gutierrez.

