Piedra Vista's Hallie Blackie signs with University of the Southwest women's basketball

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON – While the rest of the sports world was in a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn't stop Hallie Blackie from extending her basketball career.

The Piedra Vista point guard eyed a chance to play at the college level, so she spent the past five months restrengthening her right knee, from running to jump training, after a torn ACL cut her tenure with PV short.

"I did my rehab, did therapy... I was on top it, excelled at everything," Blackie said.

Things developed quickly from there after she got in touch with University of the Southwest, which sought point guard depth.

"All of this happened in less than 24 hours, which was pretty crazy," said Blackie, who signed with the Mustangs Tuesday via athletic scholarship.

Already active swiping at the ball on the perimeter, Blackie averaged 2.1 steals per game prior to her injury during the Rio Rancho tournament in mid-December.

But now she's fully healthy bracing for USW, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program located in Hobbs.

Going forward, Blackie said she wants to improve foot speed to help increase her steal totals and set up transition scoring chances.

Blackie also said she wants to make quicker passes, especially in tight windows.

"I like to go fast-paced and everything," Blackie said.

At this time, the 2020-2021 NAIA basketball schedule has not changed.

