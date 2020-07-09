CLOSE

Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Arianna Lee signs her national letter of intent on Thursday, July 9, 2020, to play both volleyball and basketball at Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji, Minnesota. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

KIRTLAND — Arianna Lee initially planned to play collegiate volleyball, but then eyed the chance to also continue playing basketball like she did at Kirtland Central.

Enter Oak Hills Christian College, which offered to let Lee do both. That in turn drove Lee to sign with the Wolfpack on Thursday with an athletic scholarship.

“Basketball kind of caught me by surprise… I was like ‘sure, why not?’ ” Lee said. “I was thankful (it worked out).”

In hindsight, Lee said the constant jumping and shifting she does playing both sports will make the transitioning to playing both sports in college even smoother.

In volleyball, Lee said she wants to increase the speed and power on her hits. In basketball, Lee said she wants to be more proactive scoring lay-ups and in boxing out on the floor.

After a year or two at Oak Hills, located in Bemidji, Minnesota, Lee looks to transfer to an NCAA Division I or Division II volleyball program.

Aztec’s Cara Daugherty inks with Fort Lewis Softball

Daugherty signed with the NCAA Division II Fort Lewis Skyhawks on Sunday.

Daugherty, an outfielder, had a career batting average of .385, 32 RBIs and 72 runs scored at Aztec.

