FARMINGTON — Randy Curley looks to maintain Newcomb’s recent dominance as a small-school boys basketball powerhouse after being promoted to be the next Skyhawks coach.

Curley spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach under Dominique Richardson, who took over as the next boys basketball coach at West Oso High in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Skyhawks won 72 games over the past three seasons under Richardson, making the 2A state finals in 2019.

“I was kind of hurt because I thought he was going to stick around much longer,” Curley said. “I wanted to learn as much as I can. I’m really happy that I got (the job).”

Although the core group from that three-year run, including Deondre Begay, Deontay Begay and Deion Johnhat, graduated this past spring, Curley has Dorien Henrio and Lars Yazzie coming back. Curley’s also excited to have key junior varsity players like Javarius John play for him and immediately contribute at the varsity level.

“They already know my coaching style. I’ve been pretty much mentoring and molding them last season,” Curley said.

Curley said he wants to continue that fast-paced, baseline-to-baseline style of play entering his first year in charge, but he also wants his players to be able to dribble and score layups using both arms as opposed to relying on just one arm.

“It makes you a double threat. If you’re only going to the right, opponents are going to see that,” Curley said. “We’ve always been good shooters, so I want to continue that.”

Curley also wants to continue full-court pressure on defense and overwhelm foes that way.

“If you’re frustrated, you can’t really shoot. It’s a huge advantage psychologically,” Curley said.

Despite saying goodbye to 10 varsity players after last season, Curley’s ready for the challenge.

“I want to continue what Dominique started,” Curley said.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

