Kirtland Central's Bronco Arena unveiled its new look on Tuesday. The arena went through $25,000 worth of renovation. (Photo: John Zecca, Kirtland Central athletics)

FARMINGTON — Bronco Arena got quite the facelift in time for when basketball season starts back up again.

Kirtland Central’s storied basketball venue unveiled its new $25,000 look on Tuesday, showcasing its changes to center-court and the half-court surrounding both foul lines.

“We got everything we wanted. It looks exactly like what we have in mind. It’s been a needed update,” said Candice Thompson, Central Consolidated School District’s Director of Operations. “We had sat down with the coaches, I told them we need to start doing some stuff here… Of course, the Bronco logo was a staple with the district. It needed that fresh look.”

Instead of a solid yellow circle with the school initials, Kirtland’s team logo is displayed.

Both half-courts were painted Vegas gold, Kirtland’s secondary team color, around the free throw area.

The floors were sanded down, and the name “Don Cluff Court” was added to opposite corners of the center-court logo of the 1961 Kirtland Central graduate. The other two corners surrounding center center bear the initials “KC.”

“It’s really sweet,” Kirtland Central girls basketball coach Devon Manning said. “It just looks cleaner, it looks fresh. The color of it is really going to pop... Hopefully, (the sanded-down floor) gives us a good traction.”

Thompson said she originally hoped to unveil the new-look arena prior to Kirtland’s Class of 2020 graduation ceremony, but plans were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even so, she’s glad there was extra time this month to finish up the project and to see it through.

Kirtland Central boys basketball coach Brian Dowdy said the new colors will also help illuminate the whole arena.

“It was kind of dark and dingy,” Dowdy said of the previous look. “I’ve been kind of pushing for (the renovations) since I got hired. We kind of came up with a brighter look.”

When the time comes to take the floor again, the new-look arena will simply be an extra bright spot when things return closer to normal.

“It’s good timing, that’s for sure,” Dowdy said. “It’ll definitely give us something to look forward to when we come out of our coma here.”

Kirtland Central’s Bronco Arena went through $25,000 worth of renovations this month, which included sanding down the floor and adding the team’s logo to center court. (Photo: Candice Thompson, Central Consolidated School District)

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

