Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Lance Morris, seen here playing against Thoreau on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Eagles Nest in Farmington, will continue his basketball career at NAIA's Arizona Christian University. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Navajo Prep’s Lance Morris will continue his basketball career after signing his National Letter of Intent with Arizona Christian University on Monday.

Morris will join an ACU squad that will graduate two of its top three scorers from the 2019-2020 season.

This past season, the 6-foot-3 Morris created mismatches attacking the paint against smaller guards and was also a dependable perimeter shooter.

Arizona Christian is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program located in Glendale, Arizona.