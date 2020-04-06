CLOSE

The All-Star games were originally scheduled for June 5 and 6, but were postponed until July 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic

Buy Photo Navajo Prep’s Holly Walker (21) passes the ball to teammate Aiona Johnson (20) against Tohatchi during the 3A girls basketball state championship game on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Walker will play for the North's small-school team in the 2020 All-Star game. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Should no new cancellations emerge amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some of San Juan County’s best in girls basketball will brace for one more shot to shine.

Kirtland Central’s Tatelyn Manheimer and Candace Patterson, Piedra Vista’s Elaina Watson and Bloomfield’s Halle Payne will suit up for the North’s large-school squad in the 2020 New Mexico High School Coaches Association All-Star game.

Newcomb’s Shoshanna Begay and Aaleigha Ashley and Navajo Prep’s Holly Walker will play for the North’s small-school team. Newcomb coach Bill McLaughlin will lead the charge for the North squad.

Newcomb's Deontay Begay will play for the North's small-school boys squad.

The North/South games are tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. July 29 in Albuquerque, starting with the small-school girls game.

All four games were originally scheduled for June 5-6, but were postponed due to COVID-19.

The 2020 All-Star baseball and softball games were canceled, while the North/South small-school and large-school football games were rescheduled for 5 p.m. July 28 at Nusenda Community Stadium in Albuquerque.

