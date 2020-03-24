Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Navajo Prep Lady Eagles trio earns 3A All-State First Team accolades following title run
Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com
Published 4:54 p.m. MT March 24, 2020 | Updated 4:57 p.m. MT March 24, 2020
Lady Eagles went 28-2 in the 2019-2020 basketball season, defeating Tohatchi 43-33 in the 3A state finals. Prep won its first blue trophy since 2009.
FARMINGTON – The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles’ return to the state basketball mountaintop was further rewarded with multiple 3A All-State First Team accolades.
Hailey Martin, Laila Charley and Aiona Johnson all earned first-team honors after helping Prep clinch its first state championship since 2009.
Prep went 28-2 this past season, outscoring foes a combined 238-142 during the 3A state playoffs.
Duo also earns first-team honors
Piedra Vista’s Lanae Billy was named to 5A’s All-State First Team, while Bloomfield’s Halle Payne was named to the 4A All-State First Team.
PV’s Elaina Watson and Farmington’s Kiiyani Anitielu both earned 5A All-State Second Team honors, while Kirtland Central’s Tatelyn Manheimer was named to 4A’s All-State Second Team. Newcomb’s Shoshanna Begay was named to 2A’s All-State Second Team.
Lady Eagles defeat district foe Tohatchi 43-33 Friday at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Navajo Prep clinches its first blue trophy since 2009.
Farmington Daily Times
Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.
