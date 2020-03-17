CLOSE
Girls

District player of year - Bloomfield's Halle Payne

District coach of year - Bloomfield's Tom Adair

First team

Kirtland's Tatelyn Manheimer, Candace Patterson, Jaymie Smart and Monique Shim

Bloomfield's Halle Payne, Katie Waresback, Lanay Gutierrez

Gallup's Hailey Long, Jordan Hanley and Jordan Joe

Shiprock's Evette Lansing and Lisa Begay

Second team

Kirtland's Melanie Yazzie and Aisha Ramone

Bloomfield's Madison Bedonie and Avery Kinslow

Gallup's McKleigh Begaye and Justine Tso

Shiprock's Sanaa Keeswood and Aaryanna Lansing

Miyamura's Destiny Bryan, Noelle Charleston and Autumn Enote

Aztec's Daniella Sanders

Honorable mentions

Bloomfield's Adriana Stevenson and Kirtland's Jayden Guillory

Gallup's Michaela McCurtain and Kennedy Smiley

Miyamura's Tatum Bennett and Kaleia Vicenti

Aztec's Araceli Huaracha and Bessie Davis

Shiprock's Shaila Frank and Kaydence Platero

Boys

District player of year - Gallup's Quinn Atazhoon

District coach of year - Gallup's Josh Dunlap

First team

Gallup's Quinn Atazhoon, Joaquin Ortega, Isaac Bustinza and Brad Lynch

Kirtland's Brock Dowdy, Cameron Crawrford and Lathan Watson

Miyamura's Jarron Cadman and Mathias Rodriguez

Shiprock's Shannon Dale

Aztec's Caleb Olson and Javier Valenzuela

Second team

Gallup's Jeffrey Yazzie and Quentin Richards

Kirtland's Ty Jenks and Jaxon Manning

Miyamura's Cael Stewart and Chris Mortensen

Shiprock's Trevor Etcitty and Victor Malone

Aztec's Mikey Phillips

Honorable mentions

Kirtland's Troy White-David, Aztec's Keaton Brooks and Miyamura's Lance Evans

Gallup's Lytrell Kinsel and Johnny Blueeyes

Shiprock's Howie Hoskie and Takobe Charley

