Girls
District player of year - Bloomfield's Halle Payne
District coach of year - Bloomfield's Tom Adair
First team
Kirtland's Tatelyn Manheimer, Candace Patterson, Jaymie Smart and Monique Shim
Bloomfield's Halle Payne, Katie Waresback, Lanay Gutierrez
Gallup's Hailey Long, Jordan Hanley and Jordan Joe
Shiprock's Evette Lansing and Lisa Begay
Second team
Kirtland's Melanie Yazzie and Aisha Ramone
Bloomfield's Madison Bedonie and Avery Kinslow
Gallup's McKleigh Begaye and Justine Tso
Shiprock's Sanaa Keeswood and Aaryanna Lansing
Miyamura's Destiny Bryan, Noelle Charleston and Autumn Enote
Aztec's Daniella Sanders
Honorable mentions
Bloomfield's Adriana Stevenson and Kirtland's Jayden Guillory
Gallup's Michaela McCurtain and Kennedy Smiley
Miyamura's Tatum Bennett and Kaleia Vicenti
Aztec's Araceli Huaracha and Bessie Davis
Shiprock's Shaila Frank and Kaydence Platero
Boys
District player of year - Gallup's Quinn Atazhoon
District coach of year - Gallup's Josh Dunlap
First team
Gallup's Quinn Atazhoon, Joaquin Ortega, Isaac Bustinza and Brad Lynch
Kirtland's Brock Dowdy, Cameron Crawrford and Lathan Watson
Miyamura's Jarron Cadman and Mathias Rodriguez
Shiprock's Shannon Dale
Aztec's Caleb Olson and Javier Valenzuela
Second team
Gallup's Jeffrey Yazzie and Quentin Richards
Kirtland's Ty Jenks and Jaxon Manning
Miyamura's Cael Stewart and Chris Mortensen
Shiprock's Trevor Etcitty and Victor Malone
Aztec's Mikey Phillips
Honorable mentions
Kirtland's Troy White-David, Aztec's Keaton Brooks and Miyamura's Lance Evans
Gallup's Lytrell Kinsel and Johnny Blueeyes
Shiprock's Howie Hoskie and Takobe Charley
