CLOSE Newcomb Skyhawks postgame press conference Farmington Daily Times

ALBUQUERQUE — Different year, same result.

Newcomb and Pecos again met at Dreamstyle Arena in the state 2A boys basketball state tournament. Pecos again came away victorious, topping Newcomb 80-47 in Friday's semifinals.

Buy Photo Newcomb's Deion Johnhat shoots the ball against Pecos during the 2A boys basketball state semifinals on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. He was one of two Skyhawks to finish with 12 points. Pecos won, 80-47. (Photo: Matthew Asher/Current-Argus)

How it happened

Pecos jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first three minutes before Newcomb coach Dominique Richardson called a timeout to regroup his team.

The Skyhawks finally woke up, went on a 7-2 run and were able to close out the first quarter with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Deion Johnhat. Newcomb cut Pecos' lead to 16-10.

Turning point

In the second quarter, just like the first quarter, Newcomb went scoreless in the first three minutes of both the first and second quarters.

Meanwhile, Pecos used its speed to push the pace. The Panthers went into halftime with a 36-17 lead and built on its lead during the third and fourth quarters.

Newcomb struggled on the scoring end, going 6-for-22 from the field. The shot percentage was better in the second half with Newcomb shot 12-for-26 in the second half, but it wasn't enough.

Pecos shot 31-for-59 for the game. The Panthers also forced 26 turnovers and out-rebounded the Skyhawks 39-28.

They said it

Buy Photo Newcomb coach Dominique Richardson talks to team during the the 2A boys basketball state semifinals on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. (Photo: Matthew Asher/Current-Argus)

“They’ve been part of the process since I’ve been here in 2014. The fact that they got back to The Pit to end their senior year, as much to how it sucks to have ended, I’m very happy for them.”

– Newcomb coach Dominique Richardson

“It was a great feeling coming back here. Growing up with all these guys, my family members, and coming back to The Pit. Disappointing loss last year against a great team in Pecos. Coming back this year and playing them again, I’m proud of what we accomplished here. Everybody was doubting us because of how our season was going as a roller-coaster ride but we kept through it, kept each other in check and played every game, every second we had.”

– Newcomb guard Deondre Begay

Stat leaders

Deion Johnhat and Deondre Begay each scored 12 points for the Skyhawks, while Davien Begay added nine points.

What’s next

Pecos (28-1) meets Magdalena in Saturday's 2A state finals, while Newcomb’s season ended at 22-10.

Matthew Asher covers sports for the Carlsbad Current-Argus. He can be reached at 575-628-5524, masher@currentargus.com or @Caveman_Masher on Twitter.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e