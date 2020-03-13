CLOSE

Newcomb Skyhawks postgame press conference Farmington Daily Times

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

ALBUQUERQUE — Different year, same result.

Newcomb and Pecos again met at Dreamstyle Arena in the state 2A boys basketball state tournament. Pecos again came away victorious, topping Newcomb 80-47 in Friday's semifinals. 

How it happened

Pecos jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first three minutes before Newcomb coach Dominique Richardson called a timeout to regroup his team.

The Skyhawks finally woke up, went on a 7-2 run and were able to close out the first quarter with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Deion Johnhat. Newcomb cut Pecos' lead to 16-10.

Turning point

PHOTOS: NMAA state basketball girls finals and boys semifinals | March 13
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Jaymie Smart fires a 3-pointer against Los Lunas' Feleena Candelaria during the 4A girls basketball state championship on Friday, March, 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Kirtland Central's Jaymie Smart fires a 3-pointer against Los Lunas' Feleena Candelaria during the 4A girls basketball state championship on Friday, March, 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Newcomb's Deion Johnhat shoots the ball against Pecos during the 2A boys basketball state semifinals on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Newcomb's Deion Johnhat shoots the ball against Pecos during the 2A boys basketball state semifinals on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Newcomb coach Dominique Richardson talks to team during the the 2A boys basketball state semifinals on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Newcomb coach Dominique Richardson talks to team during the the 2A boys basketball state semifinals on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep’s Holly Walker passes the ball to teammate Aiona Johnson (20) against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep’s Holly Walker passes the ball to teammate Aiona Johnson (20) against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep’s Aiona Johnson goes in for a layup against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep’s Aiona Johnson goes in for a layup against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Tohatchi’s Cameron Tsosie passes the ball down the left side against Navajo Prep’s Hailey Martin during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Tohatchi’s Cameron Tsosie passes the ball down the left side against Navajo Prep’s Hailey Martin during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep’s Laila Charley drives toward the basket against Tohatchi’s Sierra Peterson during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep’s Laila Charley drives toward the basket against Tohatchi’s Sierra Peterson during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods (24) and Aiona Johnson (20) smother Tohatchi’s Krystal Benally during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods (24) and Aiona Johnson (20) smother Tohatchi’s Krystal Benally during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods looks to move the ball against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods looks to move the ball against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods (24), Aiona Johnson (20) and Laila Charley (1) embrace each other after defeating Tohtachi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods (24), Aiona Johnson (20) and Laila Charley (1) embrace each other after defeating Tohtachi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep’s Hailey Martin celebrates winning Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Navajo Prep defeated Tohatchi, 43-33.
Navajo Prep’s Hailey Martin celebrates winning Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Navajo Prep defeated Tohatchi, 43-33. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep celebrates defeating Tohatchi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep celebrates defeating Tohatchi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Navajo Prep celebrates defeating Tohatchi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep celebrates defeating Tohatchi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    In the second quarter, just like the first quarter, Newcomb went scoreless in the first three minutes of both the first and second quarters.

    Meanwhile, Pecos used its speed to push the pace. The Panthers went into halftime with a 36-17 lead and built on its lead during the third and fourth quarters.

    Newcomb struggled on the scoring end, going 6-for-22 from the field. The shot percentage was better in the second half with Newcomb shot 12-for-26 in the second half, but it wasn't enough.

    Pecos shot 31-for-59 for the game. The Panthers also forced 26 turnovers and out-rebounded the Skyhawks 39-28.

    They said it

    “They’ve been part of the process since I’ve been here in 2014. The fact that they got back to The Pit to end their senior year, as much to how it sucks to have ended, I’m very happy for them.”

    – Newcomb coach Dominique Richardson

    “It was a great feeling coming back here. Growing up with all these guys, my family members, and coming back to The Pit. Disappointing loss last year against a great team in Pecos. Coming back this year and playing them again, I’m proud of what we accomplished here. Everybody was doubting us because of how our season was going as a roller-coaster ride but we kept through it, kept each other in check and played every game, every second we had.”

    – Newcomb guard Deondre Begay

    Stat leaders

    Deion Johnhat and Deondre Begay each scored 12 points for the Skyhawks, while Davien Begay added nine points.

    What’s next

    Pecos (28-1) meets Magdalena in Saturday's 2A state finals, while Newcomb’s season ended at 22-10.

    Matthew Asher covers sports for the Carlsbad Current-Argus. He can be reached at 575-628-5524, masher@currentargus.com or @Caveman_Masher on Twitter.

    Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE