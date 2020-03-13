CLOSE

Lady Eagles defeat district foe Tohatchi 43-33 Friday at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Navajo Prep clinches its first blue trophy since 2009.

ALBUQUERQUE — The Navajo Prep Lady Eagles soared back to the girls basketball mountaintop after 11 long years.

Prep neutralized district foe Tohatchi to win 43-33 in Friday's Class 3A state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena.

"It's great. It's a cool feeling. It's a happy feeling," shooting guard Hailey Martin said, with a big smile on her face.

Navajo Prep won its first blue trophy since 2009.

"It has been a journey for us," coach Rainy Crisp said. "I'm very proud of this team. I'm very excited for them to experience this. It's a little different with the stands being empty, but this is an awesome feeling."

The Lady Eagles had key stops applying double-team traps in the corners and constantly trapping in the inner passing lanes.

"We wanted to start off the game in a fast pace... and pressure the ball more so that we could create (chances) on our offense," point guard Tai Tai Woods said.

Despite another slow start on the scoring end, Prep kept penetrating to the basket — whether it resulted in easy points or a quick foul on Tohatchi.

Tohatchi hit some critical jumpers to cut Prep's lead to 24-20 early in the third quarter, but the Lady Eagles remained active swiping at the ball in the passing lanes.

Navajo Prep tallied 19 steals.

Woods and Martin scored a combined 22 points for Prep. Johnson had five points, five rebounds and three assists.

Even amid the coronavirus scare, which led to the New Mexico Activities Association to barring fans from attending the rest of the tournament, Navajo Prep had unfinished business.

Built to contend now, Prep (28-2) finally got the job done.

"We should be thankful enough to even have a chance to play because everybody else wasn't really allowed to play," shooting guard Aiona Johnson said. "The whole feeling of winning and going out when we got our trophy and our medals, it kind of canceled out (the unknown tournament status)."

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

PHOTOS: NMAA state basketball girls finals and boys semifinals | March 13
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Photo highlights from the first half of the Kirtland Central vs. Los Lunas girls game for the 4A championship on March, 13, 2020 at The Pit. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Kirtland Central's Jaymie Smart fires a 3-pointer against Los Lunas' Feleena Candelaria during the 4A girls basketball state championship on Friday, March, 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Los Lunas won, 47-33.
Kirtland Central's Jaymie Smart fires a 3-pointer against Los Lunas' Feleena Candelaria during the 4A girls basketball state championship on Friday, March, 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Los Lunas won, 47-33. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque.
First half highlights between the Newcomb Skyhawks and the Pecos Panthers in the 2A state semifinals on March 13, 2020 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Newcomb's Deion Johnhat shoots the ball against Pecos during the 2A boys basketball state semifinals on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Newcomb's Deion Johnhat shoots the ball against Pecos during the 2A boys basketball state semifinals on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Newcomb coach Dominique Richardson talks to team during the the 2A boys basketball state semifinals on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Newcomb coach Dominique Richardson talks to team during the the 2A boys basketball state semifinals on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matthew Asher/Current-Argus
Navajo Prep’s Holly Walker passes the ball to teammate Aiona Johnson (20) against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep’s Holly Walker passes the ball to teammate Aiona Johnson (20) against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep’s Aiona Johnson goes in for a layup against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep’s Aiona Johnson goes in for a layup against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Tohatchi’s Cameron Tsosie passes the ball down the left side against Navajo Prep’s Hailey Martin during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Tohatchi’s Cameron Tsosie passes the ball down the left side against Navajo Prep’s Hailey Martin during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep’s Laila Charley drives toward the basket against Tohatchi’s Sierra Peterson during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep’s Laila Charley drives toward the basket against Tohatchi’s Sierra Peterson during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods (24) and Aiona Johnson (20) smother Tohatchi’s Krystal Benally during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods (24) and Aiona Johnson (20) smother Tohatchi’s Krystal Benally during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods looks to move the ball against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods looks to move the ball against Tohatchi during Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods (24), Aiona Johnson (20) and Laila Charley (1) embrace each other after defeating Tohtachi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep’s Tai Tai Woods (24), Aiona Johnson (20) and Laila Charley (1) embrace each other after defeating Tohtachi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep’s Hailey Martin celebrates winning Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Navajo Prep defeated Tohatchi, 43-33.
Navajo Prep’s Hailey Martin celebrates winning Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Navajo Prep defeated Tohatchi, 43-33. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep celebrates defeating Tohatchi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep celebrates defeating Tohatchi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Navajo Prep celebrates defeating Tohatchi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque.
Navajo Prep celebrates defeating Tohatchi 43-33 in Friday’s 3A girls basketball state championship game at Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
