ALBUQUERQUE — Navajo Prep is one win away from its first state basketball title since 2009, as the Lady Eagles coasted past West Las Vegas, 59-31, in Thursday’s Class 3A semifinals at the Santa Ana Star Center.

Despite a slow start scoring-wise, with a 22-21 lead at halftime, Prep had plenty of big defensive stops clogging the inner lanes. Quick swipes led to easy transition buckets.

That same energy resumed in the third quarter, and Prep quickly pulled ahead.

Those extra scoring chances, paired with two technical fouls on West Las Vegas, sparked a 20-2 run in the third quarter.

Navajo Prep’s Hailey Martin had 17 points and seven of the the team’s 15 steals. Prep’s Aiona Johnson had nine points, three assists, three blocks and two steals.

The Lady Eagles (27-2) will face the Tularosa/Tohatchi winner in the Class 3A state finals 3 p.m. Friday at Dreamstyle Arena.

At this time no fans or media will be allowed to watch the state championship game live.

Piedra Vista girls fall in 5A semifinals

The Lady Panthers couldn’t make that final big push to their first state finals appearance in program history, falling 61-57 to Volcano Vista in Thursday’s Class 5A semifinals at Dreamstyle Arena.

PV’s season ended at 29-4.

PV opened on a 13-4 run, but Volcano Vista’s Jaelyn Bates and Natalia Chavez soon took over.

Bates scored 11 of her 19 points in the first quarter, and Chavez hit some critical 3-pointers. Chavez scored a game-high 27 points.

PV’s Alexis Mitchell drained a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to make it a one-possession game, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the Lady Panthers’ missed chances.

PV’s Lanae Billy and Elaina Watson combined for 37 points.

